How to watch and listen to South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As college football rolls into an action-packed Week 3, all eyes are on the highly anticipated showdown between the 17th-ranked LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at the iconic Williams-Brice Stadium.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU’s signal-caller, showcased his resilience following a tough Week 1 loss. In his first career start at Tiger Stadium, he put on a clinic in Week 2, completing 27-of-37 passes for 302 yards and slinging six touchdowns to guide LSU to a commanding 44-21 win over Nicholls.

On the other side, the Gamecocks continued to flex their muscles with a dominant 31-6 win over Kentucky. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was sharp, hitting 10-of-14 throws for 166 yards and two touchdowns, keeping South Carolina on everyone’s radar as they gear up to host the Tigers in this high-stakes College GameDay clash.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Gamecocks will take on Tigers in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Williams-Brice Stadium Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers team news

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

LaNorris Sellers has been a key figure for South Carolina, throwing for 273 yards (an average of 136.5 per game) with a 55.3% completion rate. He’s tossed two touchdowns and one interception over two games, while also adding 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Raheim Sanders has powered the ground game, racking up 142 rushing yards (71 per contest) and finding the end zone twice in two appearances.

In the receiving department, Mazeo Bennett has chipped in with five receptions for 81 yards (40.5 per game), along with a touchdown. Joshua Simon has hauled in three passes for 19 yards and a score.

On defense, Kyle Kennard has been a standout, recording six tackles, two tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his first two games. Likewise, Dylan Stewart has made his presence felt with five tackles, one TFL, and 2.5 sacks through two outings.

LSU Tigers team news

Garrett Nussmeier has been the driving force behind LSU’s offense this season, amassing 606 passing yards, with eight touchdown passes, a lone interception, and a sharp 74.7% completion rate.

Kyren Lacy has been a pivotal piece in the Tigers’ aerial assault, racking up 159 receiving yards and finding the end zone four times on 12 receptions.

Aaron Anderson has also made his mark, hauling in 10 catches from 12 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown, adding another layer to LSU's dynamic passing game.

On the defensive side, Zavion Thomas has proven reliable, pulling in seven catches on eight targets for 73 yards and a score over two games.

Meanwhile, Savion Jones has bolstered the defense with six tackles, including one for loss, and two sacks in just two outings. Whit Weeks has been another standout on defense, tallying nine tackles and a tackle for loss, playing a crucial role in LSU's defensive efforts in 2024.

