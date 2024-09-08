Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Seattle Seahawks versus Denver Broncos NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks will welcome the Denver Broncos this Sunday as these former AFC West foes face off in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle enters the season with serious postseason ambitions in the NFC, but they'll need to overcome tough competition within their division, including the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Geno Smith is back at quarterback for his third full season as the Seahawks’ starter. With Mike Macdonald now at the helm, replacing long-time coach Pete Carroll, significant changes are on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Denver’s situation is vastly different. Sean Payton’s debut season as head coach didn’t unfold as expected, with the Broncos finishing below .500 amid a swirl of off-field drama. After just two seasons, they parted ways with former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a future Hall of Famer.

Now, rookie first-round pick Bo Nix steps in as the starting quarterback, having beaten out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. A lot of eyes will be on Denver to see how things shake out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos NFL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Date Sunday, September 8 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 809 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

New head coach Mike Macdonald, previously the defensive coordinator for the Ravens, takes the reins from Pete Carroll. He inherits quarterback Geno Smith, returning for his fifth year with the Seahawks and his third as the starter. Smith has shown promise recently, although his numbers dipped slightly last season, finishing with 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

If things go awry this season, Smith won’t lack for talent. He boasts one of the league's top receiving trios. DK Metcalf led the team with 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns from 66 catches. Tyler Lockett, known for his short-yardage effectiveness, added 79 receptions for 894 yards.

Second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, fresh off a strong rookie campaign with 628 yards and four touchdowns, is expected to continue his upward trajectory. The ground game is also in good hands with Kenneth Walker III, who has rushed for over 900 yards in each of his first two seasons.

Seattle bid farewell to linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs in the offseason, creating some gaps. The secondary remains a strong suit, with cornerback Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Safety Julian Love returns as the leading tackler with 123 stops. Defensive end Boye Mafe led the team with nine sacks last season, and the Seahawks bolstered their defense by selecting defensive tackle Byron Murphy II from Texas with their first-round pick.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose tackle Questionable Ankle J. Reed Free safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL A. Lucas Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Young Nose tackle Physically unable to perform Undisclosed B. Jones Nose tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Lockett Wide receiver Questionable Thigh N. Pickering Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed P. Brown Tight end Out Foot U. Nwosu Linebacker Out Knee - MCL J. Sutherland Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Westover Tight end Questionable Undisclosed J. Reed Nose tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running back Questionable Undisclosed D. Taylor Linebacker Questionable Foot

Denver Broncos team news

The Russell Wilson era in Denver has come to an end, as the hoped-for synergy between the quarterback and head coach Sean Payton never materialized. With Wilson now out of the picture, Payton has the chance to reboot, selecting from rookie Bo Nix and former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to lead the offense.

Javonte Williams returns as Denver's primary running back, looking to improve on his 774 rushing yards and three touchdowns from last season. The 24-year-old is fully fit and ready to ramp up his production. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who led the team with 772 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last year, remains a key target.

With Jerry Jeudy now with Cleveland, the Broncos have brought in Josh Reynolds from Detroit to fill the void, following a solid 608-yard season of his own.

On the defensive side, the Broncos have shown they’re willing to invest heavily. Cornerback Patrick Surtain recently signed a massive $96 million extension, securing their top defender for years to come. Linebacker Alex Singleton returns after a standout season with 177 tackles. John Franklin-Myers was also acquired from the Jets.

The Broncos enter Week 1 with a clean bill of health, having avoided major injuries during the preseason.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL J. Reynolds Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Perkins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles D. Mathis Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

