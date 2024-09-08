New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

After a dismal 2-15 season and another complete coaching overhaul, the Carolina Panthers are entering 2024 with fresh optimism. New head coach Dave Canales is tasked with guiding second-year quarterback Bryce Young and helping shift the team from bottom-dweller to at least a competitive force.
Under the guidance of new general manager Dan Morgan, the Panthers have made significant roster changes to distance themselves from last year's woes and reshape the team for a better future.
On the other hand, the New Orleans Saints, who finished a respectable 9-8, are coming off their third consecutive season without a playoff appearance. To address this, head coach Dennis Allen has hired Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator. The aim is to extract more from quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave, and other key players.
Allen is acutely aware that failing to secure a playoff spot this season could very well lead to his dismissal.
New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time
The Saints will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Los Angeles.
|Date
|Sunday, September 8, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Los Angeles
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Jennifer Hale (sideline reporter) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
Streaming the game with a VPN
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers
Local radio:
- New Orleans - WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM (English) & Tropical Radio 830 AM, 94.7 FM and 105.7 FM (Spanish)
- Panthers Radio Network - 99.7 FM The Fox
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 386 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Home: 231 (CAR), 822 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players
New Orleans Saints team news
QB Derek Carr threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season, completing passes at a 68.4% clip. Contrary to some criticism, his performance wasn't as poor as perceived.
Alvin Kamara struggled to match his usual production last season. The running back rushed 180 times in 13 games for just 694 yards, marking the lowest rushing total of his career. Concerns about his decline and a recent contract dispute have cast a shadow over his future with the Saints.
However, with the hiring of Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, there is potential for change. Kubiak is expected to implement a scheme that revitalizes Kamara's performance. Meanwhile, Chris Olave continues to emerge as a promising talent, and Rashid Shaheed is a reliable target in the passing game.
Saints injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|N. Sewell
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL
|R. Ramczyk
|Tackle
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|C. Brewer
|Offensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Hudson
|Tight end
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Miller
|Running back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Herron
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Kpassagnon
|Defensive end
|Physically unable to perform
|Achilles
|T. Jeffcoat
|Defensive end
|Questionable
|Elbow
|A. Perry
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Hand
|J. Jackson
|Wide receiver
|Hand
Carolina Panthers team news
The Carolina Panthers are poised to make progress in the 2024-25 season, bolstered by quarterback Bryce Young, who now has a seasoned mentor in head coach Dave Canales.
The Panthers have upgraded their offensive roster significantly. New additions include wide receiver Diontae Johnson and draft picks like WR Xavier Legette and RB Jonathan Brooks. Alongside established players such as WR Adam Thielen and RB Chuba Hubbard, the offense looks promising.
The team has also invested in improving protection for Young, bringing in guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. With tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu already in place, this revamped line aims to offer much-needed support.
On defense, Carolina has made significant upgrades by signing a number of new players, including defensive ends/outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, as well as K’Lavon Chaisson. They also brought in linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive backs Dane Jackson, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott. The departure of Frankie Luvu and Donte Jackson has weakened both the linebacking corps and the secondar. The defense will need to adapt to these changes and the absence of Jackson, who was traded to Pittsburgh as part of the deal for Johnson.
Panthers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|D. Wonnum
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Quadriceps
|A. Barno
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|D. Davis
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Y. Nijman
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Lower Leg
|B. Traore
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|S. Sullivan
|Tight end
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|T. Tremble
|Tight end
|Out
|Hamstring
|C. Sims
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Thompkins
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|S. Franklin
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|I. Thomas
|Tight end
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|J. Crumedy
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|P. Aumavae
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Turay
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. DiRenzo
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Jackson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Jensen
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Brown
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Thumb
|T. Davis
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|D. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Luton
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Chark
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hip
|C. Gill
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Aho
|Defensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Williams
|Defensive end
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Haynes
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Wright
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Carter
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed