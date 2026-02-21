Chelsea vs Burnley Predictions: Visitors set for another tough outing

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to dominate the game and secure a convincing victory at home.

Best predictions for Chelsea vs Burnley

Two-way handicap - Chelsea to win with a -1 handicap @ -163 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ +100 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ +125 with bet365

Blues to extend their dominance

Chelsea have put together a neat run under their new boss. The Blues are now unbeaten in their last five Premier League outings. Rosenior’s only defeats since taking over in January came against Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final.

The hosts have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions. This suggests they’re entering this game with a heap of confidence. Thankfully for Burnley, last week’s win snapped a 16-game winless streak in the league.

However, the visitors endured a horrible weekend. They were dumped out of the FA Cup at home by League One outfit, Mansfield Town. That’s three defeats in their most recent four matches, which isn’t good news for the travelling fans.

The West London club enjoy a record of losing just once across the last 15 head-to-heads. The Blues have won three of the last four meetings, including the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in November last year. Additionally, two of those wins saw Chelsea score exactly four goals.

Chelsea vs Burnley Prediction 1: Two-way handicap - Chelsea to win with a -1 handicap @ -163 with bet365

Goals galore at Stamford Bridge

With the riches that Chelsea have in their squad, it’s no surprise that they’re prolific up front. The Blues have scored in 24 of their 26 league matches this term. At home, they average 1.69 goals per game and tend to concede 1.15 goals per game.

Burnley’s front line haven’t been bad at all, as they’ve scored 28 goals in 26 games. Yet, they’ve been far better away from home, delivering 16 goals in 13 outings. The Clarets average 1.23 goals per away game in the league.

The main issue for Parker’s men is their leaky defence on the road, with 32 goals in 13 matches. The hosts will be eager to capitalise on this. However, they should be wary since 62% of their league matches at home saw both teams score.

Meanwhile, 77% of Burnley’s away Premier League matches produced goals at both ends, which is a likely scenario this weekend.

Chelsea vs Burnley Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ +100 with bet365

Pedro rested and ready

Chelsea’s leading Premier League goalscorer this season is their summer signing Joao Pedro. The Brazilian registered 10 goals in total, six of which arrived at Stamford Bridge. Rosenior favours Pedro to lead the line, but he was rested in their FA Cup fixture last weekend.

He will no doubt feature in the starting lineup against Burnley and pose a constant threat. Pedro has scored five goals in his last six appearances for the club in all competitions. He’s in form at the moment, which makes him a major threat to the visiting side.

Chelsea vs Burnley Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ +125 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Burnley

Chelsea 3-1 Burnley Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer; Burnley: Jaidon Anthony

Chelsea quickly got over the disappointment of their 2-2 Premier League draw with Leeds last weekend. The Blues faced their manager’s former side, Hull, in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and they came out on top. Their 4-0 triumph was a reminder to the rest of the participants in the cup that they’re serious contenders for the trophy.

However, Liam Rosenior’s charges are still under pressure in the league, as Liverpool are only two points behind. As things stand, Chelsea occupy the final Champions League position. Yet, with 12 games remaining, the margin for error is shrinking.

Fortunately, the West Londoners face what appears to be a straightforward fixture next. They’re entertaining a Burnley team that are fighting for their Premier League status. The Clarets secured an away victory at Crystal Palace last weekend, which kept them in touch with West Ham.

Scott Parker’s men will take confidence from defeating a London club, as they visit the team he once played for this weekend. Burnley are six points behind West Ham and are not completely out of the fight for safety yet. A win at Stamford Bridge would allow them to put pressure on West Ham, who host Bournemouth next.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Burnley

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Burnley expected lineup: Dubravka, Laurent, Esteve, Worrall, Walker, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Humphreys, Edwards, Anthony, Fleming