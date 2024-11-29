How to watch and listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Penn State versus Maryland NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (10-1) conclude their regular season with a Senior Day showdown against the struggling Maryland Terrapins (4-7).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and kick-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on Maryland Terrapins in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Beaver Stadium in College Park, PA.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location College Park, PA

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins

Audio Stream: Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins team news & key players

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State enters this contest in strong form, having secured wins over Purdue and Minnesota. The Nittany Lions have won five of their last six games at home. Quarterback Drew Allar has been efficient, completing 72.2% of his passes for 2,497 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. His top targets, Tyler Warren and Harrison Wallace III, have combined for 1,489 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while Omari Evans has contributed with 14 catches.

On the ground, Penn State averages an impressive 192.5 rushing yards per game, with Kaytron Allen leading the charge with 664 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, the Nittany Lions are a force, allowing just 14.6 points and 273.3 yards per contest. Jaylen Reed tops the team with 70 tackles, Abdul Carter has tallied eight sacks, and Tony Rojas has snagged one interception.

Maryland Terrapins team news

The Maryland Terrapins, meanwhile, are reeling from losses to Rutgers and Iowa. Their road struggles continue, as they've dropped their last three games away from home. Backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has stepped in, completing 65% of his throws for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The passing game leans heavily on Tai Felton and Kaden Prather, who have combined for 1,696 receiving yards and 12 scores, with Dylan Wade contributing 27 receptions.

Maryland's ground game has been less effective, averaging 114.1 yards per outing. Roman Hemby leads the rushing attack with 543 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, the Terrapins are giving up 29.2 points and 375 yards per game. Ruben Hyppolite II anchors the defense with 55 tackles, while Caleb Wheatland has four sacks, and Glendon Miller has recorded three interceptions.

