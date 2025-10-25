Where to watch today's Carolina Panthers vs Buffalo Bills NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Carolina Panthers (4-3) return home to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills (4-2) in what promises to be an intriguing Week 8 showdown.

Panthers vs Bills date and start time

The Panthers and the Bills will meet in Week 8 of the NFL season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, 26 October, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, 26 October 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Panthers vs Bills on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service:Fubo

The Bills are coming off a much-needed bye week after stumbling through consecutive upset losses to the Patriots and Falcons. In their 24-14 defeat to Atlanta, quarterback Josh Allen had an up-and-down performance, throwing for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions. Running back James Cook provided some spark on the ground with 87 yards, but Buffalo’s defense had no answers for Bijan Robinson, who gashed them for 170 yards and a score.

Carolina, meanwhile, enters the matchup riding a three-game winning streak after a gritty 13-6 victory over the New York Jets. The win, however, came with a setback — rookie quarterback Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him this week, paving the way for veteran Andy Dalton to step in as the starter. Before exiting, Young threw for 138 yards and a touchdown, while Dalton came on in relief and completed four of seven passes for 60 yards to help seal the victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Panthers vs Bills.

READ MORE: Panthers vs Bills NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Panthers vs Bills is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Panthers vs Bills

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 8 matchup between the Panthers and the Bills will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage