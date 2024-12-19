How to watch and listen to Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks StaffDNA Cure Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State StaffDNA Cure Bowl game - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

It's a clash of conference champions as Ohio (9-4) takes on Jacksonville State (10-3) in the College Football Playoff, marking one of the two such matchups alongside Clemson versus Texas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks StaffDNA Cure Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks StaffDNA Cure Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Bobcats will take on the Gamecocks in a highly anticipated Cure Bowl game on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Kick-off Time Noon ET Venue Camping World Stadium Location Orlando, Fla.

How to watch Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks StaffDNA Cure Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (color analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks Cure Bowl game

Audio Stream: National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ohio Bobcats vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks team news & key players

Ohio Bobcats team news

Parker Navarro has been the driving force for Ohio's offense this season. He's completed 176 of 267 passes, amassing 2,169 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, he's also thrown 10 interceptions and been sacked 15 times. On the ground, Navarro has been sensational, rushing for 943 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Coleman Owen has been Navarro's most reliable target. Owen leads the team with 67 receptions for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. Chase Hendricks has also contributed with 39 catches for 453 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Anthony Tyus adds versatility to the offense, recording 13 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Tyus has been a workhorse, carrying the ball 211 times for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns. Additionally, Rickey Hunt Jr. has chipped in with 362 rushing yards and two scores.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks team news

Leading the charge for the Gamecocks is Tyler Huff, who has completed 157 of 259 passes for 2,179 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing six interceptions. Huff has also been sacked 16 times but has excelled with his legs, tallying 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 215 carries.

In the receiving game, Cam Vaughn has been Huff's primary option, hauling in 39 catches for 620 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Pettaway has also been effective with 25 receptions for 454 yards and three scores, while Brock Rechsteiner adds 13 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Tre Stewart has been a dominant force, rushing 264 times for 1,604 yards and an impressive 23 touchdowns. Andrew Paul has also contributed with 156 rushing yards and four scores.

