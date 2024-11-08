How to watch and listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ohio State versus Purdue NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Big Ten action heats up this weekend as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to home turf to face the Purdue Boilermakers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and kick-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on Purdue Boilermakers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers team news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

On the Ohio State side, Will Howard has been impressive, throwing for 1,977 yards with 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions at a completion rate of 73.2%. Quinshon Judkins heads up the run game with 615 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, with TreVeyon Henderson adding 503 yards and 4 scores. In the receiving lineup, Jeremiah Smith leads with 39 receptions for 678 yards and 8 touchdowns, while Emeka Egbuka has a team-best 46 catches totaling 577 yards and 7 touchdowns. Carnell Tate has also contributed 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 receptions. Defensively, Sonny Styles leads with 52 tackles, while JT Tuimoloau has the most sacks at 4.5, and Denzel Burke has picked off two passes. As a whole, Ohio State’s defense has put up 22 sacks and 6 interceptions this season.

Purdue Boilermakers team news

For the Boilermakers, Hudson Card has accumulated 1,005 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, completing 61.7% of his attempts. Ryan Browne has also contributed 473 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and a pick on 62.7% accuracy. On the ground, Devin Mockobee has led with 539 rushing yards, while Reggie Love III has added 325 yards. In the receiving corps, Max Klare has hauled in 30 catches for 462 yards and 2 scores, while Jahmal Edrine and Jaron Tibbs each have surpassed 200 receiving yards. Defensively, Dillon Thieneman leads with 64 total tackles, including 42 solo, while Kydran Jenkins has chipped in with 5.5 sacks. Will Heldt has recorded 5 sacks, and Kyndrich Breedlove leads with 3 interceptions. The Purdue defense has combined for 17 sacks and 4 interceptions this season.

