How to watch and listen to NC State Wolfpack vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The NC State Wolfpack (5-5) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4) find themselves heading in opposite directions, and with both teams coming off bye weeks to regroup after emotional highs and lows, this matchup has all the ingredients for an unpredictable showdown.

NC State Wolfpack vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and kick-off time

The Wolfpack will take on the Yellow Jackets in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Thursday, November 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Audio Stream: Home: 205 (CAR), 967 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

NC State Wolfpack vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news & key players

NC State Wolfpack team news

Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey has had an up-and-down debut season, frequently alternating in and out of the starting lineup. Despite the inconsistency, the young signal-caller has showcased glimpses of potential, hinting at the possibility of revitalizing the Wolfpack offense. Over eight games, Bailey has thrown for 1,794 yards, tallying 14 total touchdowns against five interceptions.

However, NC State will need him to elevate his game as they average 28.6 points per outing while conceding 30.6 points per contest. Offensively, the Wolfpack rank 59th nationally, but their defense lags at 103rd, underscoring the importance of starting strong in this matchup.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

On the flip side, Georgia Tech secured bowl eligibility with a crucial victory in their last game. Facing Miami, the Yellow Jackets pulled off a narrow 28-23 triumph. While they allowed Cam Ward to notch three touchdown passes, the defense came through in key moments to seal the win.

The Yellow Jackets rotated quarterbacks effectively, with Haynes King completing all six of his passes for 32 yards and a touchdown while contributing on the ground with 93 rushing yards and a score on 20 carries. Meanwhile, Jamal Hynes delivered a big-play performance, recording three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Tech's offense is producing 27.7 points per game, ranking 70th nationally, while their defense, which allows just 22.5 points on average, sits 46th in the country. To maintain their momentum, the Yellow Jackets' defense will need to rise to the occasion against a Wolfpack team desperate to find consistency.

