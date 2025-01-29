Minnesota Twins 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins MLB games anywhere in the United States.

Nobody could have predicted that a team with the best record in baseball over a 103-game stretch from April to August would stumble to a dismal 12-27 finish in its last 39 games. But then again, the sharp declines from Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, and Edouard Julien were equally unexpected.

There were glimmers of hope before things unraveled. On August 17th, the Minnesota Twins sat at 70-53, just two games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the division race. Despite losing nine of their next 12 contests, the Twins still held a 95.4% chance of making the playoffs as of September 5th. However, the wheels completely came off as they dropped 16 of their final 22 games, ultimately missing the postseason when they were officially eliminated during the final weekend of the regular season.

As they gear up for the 2025 campaign, the Twins face intriguing questions about their starting rotation. Could Minnesota adopt the increasingly popular six-man rotation? The projected starting five includes Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Chris Paddack. While each pitcher brings a unique skill set to the table, durability concerns loom large for this group.

Local fans can stay tuned to the action next season and explore the best live TV streaming options to catch all the Twins games on national and regional networks.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Twins MLB games in 2025.

Minnesota Twins 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Feb 22, 2025 Opponents vs Atlanta Stadium Hammond Stadium TV Channel MLB Productions Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

Minnesota Twins regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 @ St. Louis 4:15 PM Busch Stadium Mar 29, 2025 @ St. Louis 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Mar 30, 2025 @ St. Louis 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Mar 31, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 1, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 2, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 3, 2025 vs Houston 4:10 PM Target Field Apr 5, 2025 vs Houston 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 6, 2025 vs Houston 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 7, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 8, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 9, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 10, 2025 @ Kansas City 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 11, 2025 vs Detroit 8:10 PM Target Field Apr 12, 2025 vs Detroit 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 13, 2025 vs Detroit 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 14, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 15, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 16, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 1:10 PM Target Field Apr 18, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park Apr 19, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park Apr 20, 2025 @ Atlanta 1:35 PM Truist Park Apr 22, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 23, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 24, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 1:10 PM Target Field Apr 25, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 8:10 PM Target Field Apr 26, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 27, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 28, 2025 @ Cleveland 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 29, 2025 @ Cleveland 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 30, 2025 @ Cleveland 6:10 PM Progressive Field May 1, 2025 @ Cleveland 1:10 PM Progressive Field May 2, 2025 @ Boston 7:10 PM Fenway Park May 3, 2025 @ Boston 4:10 PM Fenway Park May 4, 2025 @ Boston 1:35 PM Fenway Park May 6, 2025 vs Baltimore 7:40 PM Target Field May 7, 2025 vs Baltimore 7:40 PM Target Field May 8, 2025 vs Baltimore 1:10 PM Target Field May 9, 2025 vs San Francisco 8:10 PM Target Field May 10, 2025 vs San Francisco 7:15 PM Target Field May 11, 2025 vs San Francisco 2:10 PM Target Field May 13, 2025 @ Baltimore 6:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 14, 2025 @ Baltimore 6:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 15, 2025 @ Baltimore 12:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 16, 2025 @ Milwaukee 8:10 PM American Family Field May 17, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:15 PM American Family Field May 18, 2025 @ Milwaukee 2:10 PM American Family Field May 19, 2025 vs Cleveland 7:40 PM Target Field May 20, 2025 vs Cleveland 7:40 PM Target Field May 21, 2025 vs Cleveland 1:10 PM Target Field May 23, 2025 vs Kansas City 8:10 PM Target Field May 24, 2025 vs Kansas City 2:10 PM Target Field May 25, 2025 vs Kansas City 2:10 PM Target Field May 26, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 27, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 28, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 30, 2025 @ Seattle 10:10 PM T-Mobile Park May 31, 2025 @ Seattle 7:15 PM T-Mobile Park

How to watch the Minnesota Twins MLB games in the Minnesota area

Major League Baseball is stepping in to handle the production and distribution of local Minnesota Twins games for the upcoming season, adopting a model similar to what the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres used in 2024.

Fans will have the option to purchase a full-season MLB.tv subscription for $99.99 or opt for a monthly plan at $19.99. Season-ticket holders for the Twins will enjoy a 50% discount on the full-season package. The best part? Games will not be subject to blackout restrictions in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Iowa.

Twins officials are also working on plans to make Twins.TV accessible through cable and satellite providers. The newly launched Twins.TV will be available via cable, satellite, and the MLB.TV streaming platform, ensuring fans have more ways than ever to tune in. Alternatively, MLB.tv is also available via popular streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

For cable and satellite users, Twins.TV will feature a dedicated channel airing all games, along with pre- and post-game coverage. As in prior seasons, exclusive national broadcasts will still be shown on platforms like ESPN, Fox, Roku, and AppleTV. Additionally, MLB is in talks with cable providers such as Comcast and satellite services to create a dedicated channel for Twins games. Further updates on these carriage agreements are expected ahead of Opening Day.

Fans outside of the Minnesota home TV territory can continue to subscribe to MLB's out-of-market packages — online at MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings on cable — to watch live games.

How to watch the Minnesota Twins MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Twins games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Minnesota Twins MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Minnesota Twins games live and how to enjoy Twins baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Minnesota Twins on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM stands out as one of the most comprehensive choices for catching Minnesota Twins games and other MLB matchups. The Entertainment package, featuring over 90 channels, offers all the must-haves for baseball fans, including ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS. For those seeking even more coverage, upgrading to the Choice plan adds access to additional games, in-depth highlights, and expert studio analysis via MLB Network.

Opting for higher-tier plans also opens the door to an array of other sports networks, such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Tennis Channel, to name a few. Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are also included without any hidden fees. What's more, you can access the MLB.TV by adding MLB EXTRA INNINGS to your DIRECTV STREAM service.

For fans who can't catch the Twins live, DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing recordings to be saved for up to nine months. Plus, households with multiple viewers can enjoy unlimited streams at home and up to three simultaneous streams on the go.

How to watch Minnesota Twins on Fubo

If you're looking for the best option, Fubo caters heavily to sports fans, offering more sports-focused content than many of its competitors. The platform includes local Twins games, which are typically only accessible via MLB.tv and DIRECTV STREAM. It doesn't carry TBS and TNT so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Minnesota games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

With Fubo, you can enjoy channels like NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPNEWS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network, covering both professional and collegiate sports. For those looking for even more coverage, the Sports Lite add-on expands your options to include MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Every plan also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, ensuring you never miss a game or your favorite sports highlights.

Fubo features a wide selection of sports networks for fans of various leagues. Subscribers can choose from Pro, Elite, and Premier plans to find a package that suits both their viewing preferences and budget. You can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Twins games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a free trial to test it out.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your free trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch Minnesota Twins MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Twins games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast MLB.TV games. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Minnesota baseball games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Minnesota Twins MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Twins games on MLB.TV. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Minnesota Twins on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Twins game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

MLB.TV provides access to out-of-market games, and fans in the Minnesota area can also enjoy Twins games without blackouts (with exceptions for nationally exclusive broadcasts). A yearly subscription for MLB.TV All Teams is priced at $199.99, while a monthly plan is also available for added flexibility. For those solely interested in Twins games, it's offered separately for $99.99. Catch all the Twins action in Minnesota area without blackouts (again, subject to national exclusivity rules).

For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Minnesota Twins anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Twins games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Minnesota fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.