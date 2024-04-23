Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: How to watch MLB on Apple TV+

Here's how you can catch all the big games to kick off the weekend this season

They say there's no game like baseball, and there's nothing quite like it on a Friday night, either. Friday Night Baseball has been an institution for MLB for as long as many can remember - and now, it forms the cornerstone of Apple TV+'s coverage of the sport.

Coverage debuted on the streamer during the 2022 season as part of a seven-year contract with MLB for the rights. It is among the most popular events shown on the service, with plenty tuning in to see and catch their favorites in action.

With the 2024 MLB campaign rumbling onwards, now has never been a better time to get yourself set up with a package and watch all the action to kick-start your weekend - but what can you expect on Friday Night Baseball? Is it worth it for newcomers? How much will it cost per month?

Article continues below

Below, GOAL answers all these questions and more as we walk you through our guide to Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

In order to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, you must have an Apple TV+ subscription. The streamer offers two monthly packages - a base option, priced from just $9.99 per month, or an option that adds on MLS, Apple TV+ MLS, priced at $14.99 per month.

Each season, 50 live games are shown in the Friday Night Baseball block on Apple TV+, along with full-game replays for those who want to watch games back to their desire. Additionally, Apple TV+ boasts a range of bespoke additional shows and programming related to MLB content.

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

Is Apple TV+ worth it for MLB fans?

Getty Images

In a nutshell, yes. Apple TV+ already boasts an affordable price, even at the higher subscription tier, which sets it in firm competition with plenty of its rivals, and Friday Night Baseball frequently features some of the marquee games fans want to see each week.

Throw in a library of additional sports and entertainment content, and a subscription to Apple TV+ can offer an all-round increase on your entertainment options.

2024 Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ schedule

With plenty of action on Apple TV+ across the first half of the year, GOAL has handily compiled a guide to upcoming fixtures and matches set to be shown on Friday Night Baseball over the coming months, which you can find below:

Gane Date Time (ET) Cardinals at Mets Friday, April 26 7:10 p.m. Rays at White Sox Friday, April 26 7:40 p.m. Blue Jays at Nationals Friday, May 3 6:45 p.m. Giants at Phillies Friday, May 3 6:40 p.m. Diamondbacks at Orioles Friday, May 10 7:05 p.m. Royals at Angels Friday, May 10 9:38 p.m. Rays at Blues Jays Friday, May 17 7.07 p.m Twins at Guardians Friday, May 17 7.10 p.m Brewers at Red Sox Friday, May 24 7.10 p.m Orioles at White Sox Friday, May 24 7.40 p.m Tigers at Red Sox Friday, May 31 7.10 p.m Angels at Mariners Friday, May 31 10.10 p.m Twins at Pirates Friday, June 7 6.40 p.m Dodgers at Yankees Friday, June 7 7.05 p.m Angels at Giants Friday, June 14 10.15 p.m Rangers at Mariners Friday, June 14 10.10 p.m Diamondbacks at Phillies Friday, June 21 6.40 p.m Braves at Yankees Friday, June 21 7.05 p.m Astros at Mets Friday, June 28 7.10 p.m Padres at Red Sox Friday, June 28 7.10 p.m

What other MLB content is available on Apple TV+?

Getty images

Aside from their regular Friday Night Baseball programming, Apple TV+ offers a wide selection of additional shows and content focused on the sport, primarily listed in tandem with MLB coverage throughout the season.

They include MLB Daily Recap, a show that covers the significant events that unfold both on and off the field around the sport; Countdown to First Pitch, which offers the run-in to their broadcasts on Friday nights; and a series of historical documentary films that recap major moments from seasons gone by.

MLB shows on Apple TV+

All-Century Team

All-Star Highlights

Baseball's Seasons

Epic Moments

Fenway Park: 100 Years

Great Games

MLB Countdown

Play Ball

This Week in Baseball

Ultimate Lineup

World Series Film

Wrigley Field: 100 Years

FAQs

Getty Images

Is Friday Night Baseball only on Apple TV+?

Friday Night Baseball is only available on Apple TV+, with the streamer purchasing the exclusive rights to show matches through 2028 in the programming block.

The lone exception is that DirecTV subscriptions for commercial enterprises, such as bars, can broadcast matches through Friday Night Baseball as part of a deal with Apple.

Are MLB games free on Apple TV+?

MLB matches shown on Apple TV+ are free to customers with an Apple TV+ subscription. However, they are unavailable to others without, and you still need to pay for your package with the streamer.

During the first year of the Friday Night Baseball deal with Apple TV+, games were shown free-to-air, but the streamer has since placed them behind a paywall.

Does Apple TV+ offer a free trial?

Apple TV+ offers a free trial, with first-time customers able to enjoy access to the streamer and its content for seven days without charge.

Do I need an Apple TV+ account to watch MLB games?

You will need an Apple TV+ account to watch MLB games, with fixtures now shown behind a paywall operated by the streaming service.

If you already have an Apple TV+ account, you can start watching immediately. If not, you must create one and sign up for AppleTV+ to watch Friday Night Baseball.

On what devices can I watch MLB games on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream across multiple hardware, including Android devices and smart TVs. Download the Apple TV app to any Apple device or third-party system listed below to watch Apple TV+ at your leisure: