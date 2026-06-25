World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and USA will kick-off at Jun 25, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Turkey vs USA will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming available via Fubo, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Turkey and the United States meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood in the final Group D fixture of the 2026 World Cup. For Vincenzo Montella's side, it is a dead rubber with a bitter edge — Turkey were eliminated before this game even arrived, having lost to both Australia and Paraguay in the opening two rounds.

The Turkish Football Federation has publicly backed Montella despite the early exit, but that will do little to lift a squad that has nothing left to play for in North America. Turkey's World Cup return, long awaited after their absence from the 2022 tournament, has ended in disappointment.

For the United States, the picture could not be more different. Mauricio Pochettino's side have already secured a place in the knockout rounds, picking up wins over Paraguay and Australia to top Group D. The question now is not whether they advance, but how they arrive.

Pochettino has spoken openly about the belief running through this squad, and the results have backed it up. A 4-1 win over Paraguay and a 2-0 victory against Australia have made the USMNT one of the stories of this tournament so far.

The biggest individual storyline heading into this fixture is Christian Pulisic. The captain missed the Australia game with a reaggravated calf injury but has returned to training and confirmed he is ready to feature if called upon. His availability gives Pochettino an important decision to make in a game that carries reduced stakes for the Americans.

Folarin Balogun, meanwhile, has been one of the breakout performers of the tournament's opening weeks, sitting near the top of the Golden Boot standings and attracting significant transfer interest from clubs in England.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Turkey vs USA live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Turkiye vs USA with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella names a projected XI featuring Ugurcan Cakir in goal, with a back four of Mert Muldur, Ozan Kabak, Merih Demiral, and Ferdi Kadioglu. Hakan Calhanoglu, Salih Ozcan, and Can Uzun are set to occupy the midfield, with Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler providing creativity behind striker Deniz Gul. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Turkish squad at this stage.

For the United States, Mauricio Pochettino's projected XI has Matt Turner in goal, with a back four of Mark McKenzie, Max Arfsten, Joseph Scally, and Auston Trusty. Giovanni Reyna, Malik Tillman, and Alex Zendejas are named in midfield, with Timothy Weah, Sebastian Berhalter, and Ricardo Pepi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed, though Christian Pulisic's involvement remains a key decision for Pochettino after the captain's return from a calf problem. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Turkey arrive at this fixture having lost both of their previous World Cup group games, recording a record of one win and two defeats across their last five matches. They beat Venezuela 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly but fell 2-0 to Australia and 1-0 to Paraguay in the group stage, scoring just two goals and conceding two across those five outings. Prior to those friendlies, they won 4-0 against North Macedonia. The back-to-back World Cup defeats underline the difficulties Montella's side have faced at this tournament.

The United States come in with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Australia in the World Cup, following a 4-1 win over Paraguay in the opener. They lost 2-1 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly and fell 2-0 to Portugal in March, but across their last five games they have scored 10 goals and conceded six. The back-to-back clean-sheet wins in the group stage represent the strongest stretch of form in this run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2025, when Turkey won 2-1 against the United States in a friendly. Prior to that, the USA had won back-to-back friendlies against Turkey — a 2-1 victory in June 2014 and another 2-1 win in May 2010. Across the three recorded meetings, each match has produced a 2-1 scoreline, with Turkey winning once and the United States winning twice.

Standings

In Group D, the United States sit top of the table heading into the final matchday, while Turkey are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs USA today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: