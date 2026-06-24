World Cup - Grp. F Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Tunisia and Netherlands will kick-off at Jun 25, 2026, 7:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Tunisia vs Netherlands is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Fubo and Peacock also carry the match via their respective streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tunisia and the Netherlands meet in their final Group F fixture at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday, June 25, with the two sides heading into the match in vastly different circumstances.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands arrive in Kansas City with real momentum. Their 5-1 demolition of Sweden in Houston was a statement performance, with Cody Gakpo pulling the strings and Denzel Dumfries terrorising the Swedish defence with his overlapping runs. Confidence is high within the Oranje camp, and they need only avoid a heavy defeat to secure top spot in Group F.

Tunisia, by contrast, have already been eliminated. Back-to-back defeats — a 5-1 loss to Sweden and a 4-0 reverse against Japan — ended their tournament hopes at the group stage for a seventh successive time. The Eagles of Carthage also parted ways with coach Sabri Lamouchi after the Sweden defeat, with Hervé Renard stepping in to take charge for the remainder of their campaign.

With nothing to play for in the standings, Renard will likely set his side up to be compact and hard to break down, hoping to restore some dignity after a bruising group stage. Tunisia's captain Ellyes Skhiri and creative midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will be tasked with providing a spark going forward.

For the Dutch, this is an opportunity to build rhythm ahead of the knockout rounds. Virgil van Dijk leads a settled defensive unit, while Frenkie de Jong controls the tempo from midfield. The forward line, spearheaded by Gakpo and Brian Brobbey, will be eager to add to what has already been a prolific group stage.

The gap in form and motivation between these two sides is stark. Netherlands will be expected to win comfortably, though Renard's organisational qualities could make life more difficult than the scorelines suggest.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tunisia are managed on an interim basis by Hervé Renard, who took charge following the dismissal of Sabri Lamouchi after the opening defeat to Sweden. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the squad, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The Netherlands are managed by Ronald Koeman. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tunisia arrive at this fixture in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 World Cup defeat to Japan on June 20, following a 5-1 loss to Sweden in their tournament opener on June 15. A 5-0 friendly defeat to Belgium on June 6 and a 1-0 loss to Austria on June 1 complete a difficult run, with only a goalless draw against Canada offering any respite. Tunisia have scored just one goal while conceding 15 across those five matches.

The Netherlands have won two of their last five, drawing two and losing one. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 World Cup victory over Sweden on June 20, following a 2-2 draw with Japan in their group opener on June 14. Before the tournament, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly on June 8 and lost 1-0 to Algeria on June 3. A 1-1 draw with Ecuador rounds out the five-match run. The Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

TUN Last match NED 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Tunisia 1 - 1 Netherlands 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a friendly played on February 11, 2009, with Tunisia as the designated home team. With just one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head record.

Standings

In Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands currently sit top of the table, while Tunisia are fourth and already eliminated.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: