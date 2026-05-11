Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham and Leeds will kick-off at May 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for Tottenham vs Leeds in the United States are listed below. USA Network holds broadcast rights for select Premier League fixtures, with streaming alternatives available through DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. UNIVERSO is also carrying the match for Spanish-language viewers.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to watch the game, a VPN can allow you to connect to a US-based server and access your usual streaming services from abroad.

Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season heads toward its conclusion.

Spurs have been inconsistent under Roberto De Zerbi, and their league position reflects a campaign that has lurched between promise and frustration. Two wins in their last five Premier League outings have steadied the ship slightly, but the margin for error is thin.

De Zerbi has been a polarising figure since taking charge, and questions around the squad's depth have not gone away. The manager has publicly stated his desire to keep loan midfielder Joao Palhinha on a permanent basis, a sign that he sees real building blocks worth preserving at the club.

Leeds arrive in north London with momentum. Daniel Farke's side have won three of their last five across all competitions and head into this match with genuine belief. Their Premier League form has been particularly sharp in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley demonstrating a clinical edge up front.

Farke has been busy planning for the summer too, with Leeds reportedly pursuing attacking reinforcements to push on next season. That ambition is matched by a squad that, on its day, can trouble anyone in this division.

Both teams will be motivated to take three points here for very different reasons. For Spurs, it is about salvaging respectability from a difficult season. For Leeds, a win could consolidate their position and add to a growing sense of momentum.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Premier League match.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Tottenham have a significant number of players unavailable for this fixture. Xavi Simons, Ben Davies, Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, and Mohammed Kudus are all listed as injured. With that many absentees, De Zerbi's options are limited, and the projected XI features Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha anchoring the midfield.

Leeds are also without several players. Ivan Gruev, Gudmundur Gudmundsson, Nicolas Okafor, and Pascal Struijk are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Farke's projected starting lineup includes Darlow in goal, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Daniel James leading the attack. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Tottenham have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory away at Aston Villa on May 3, and they also ground out a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers the week prior. A 2-2 draw at Brighton sits in the middle of that run, bookended by defeats to Sunderland and a 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Spurs have scored five and conceded nine across those five games.

Leeds have been in stronger form, winning three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent match was a 3-1 Premier League victory over Burnley on May 1. They also beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 and won 2-1 at Manchester United during that stretch. A 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and an FA Cup defeat to Chelsea are the only blemishes. Leeds have scored eleven goals in their last five matches while conceding five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-2 win for Tottenham at Elland Road in the Premier League on October 4, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won four and Leeds one. Spurs have been particularly dominant in that run, including a 4-1 win at Leeds in May 2023 and a 4-0 victory at Elland Road in February 2022.

Standings

Tottenham sit 17th in the Premier League table, deep in relegation trouble, while Leeds are in 14th. Three points separate the clubs, meaning a Leeds win would put significant distance between them and their hosts, while a Spurs victory could drag Farke's side back into a tighter battle in the lower half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: