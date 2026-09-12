Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The biggest news out of Philadelphia is that newly acquired star edge rusher Jonathan Greenard has been officially ruled OUT for Week 1. Greenard, who arrived via a massive offseason trade from Minnesota, missed all of training camp with a pectoral strain. While he returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, the coaching staff opted to play it safe.

Out: Jonathan Greenard (EDGE) (Pectoral) - Ruled out after trying to work his way back from a training camp injury.

Questionable: Eli Stowers (TE) (Hamstring) - The rookie second-round pick was limited all week. He claims he can play, but he may still be a healthy scratch as the team's fourth tight end.

Clean Bill of Health Elsewhere : The rest of the Eagles' active 53-man roster participated fully in practice and carries no injury designations. Star running back Saquon Barkley is completely healthy and set to headline the offense alongside Jalen Hurts.

Washington Commanders Team News

Head coach Dan Quinn provided a massive update, announcing that every single player on the current 53-man active roster has been medically cleared to play. A large group of key starters were limited during the week but avoided final injury designations. However, Washington is carrying massive losses on its Injured Reserve list.

Active Roster Cleared: Linebackers Odafe Oweh (calf) and K'Lavon Chaisson (knee), defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee), and running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt (groin) are all officially active despite being limited earlier in the week. Oweh may be on a limited snap count as he returns from a month-long calf issue.

The Offensive Line Crisis: While the active roster is healthy, the Commanders are facing a major problem up front. Elite left tackle Laremy Tunsil is on Injured Reserve with a triceps injury. This forces rookie Brandon Coleman to move to left tackle, shifting Patrick Paul to left guard, creating a heavily disrupted offensive line ahead of Jayden Daniels' season debut.

Suspension: Edge rusher Dorance Armstrong will not play as he serves a one-game league suspension.

Injured Reserve (IR): Starting cornerback Trey Amos (ankle/fibula) and rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) are both out for the first month on IR with designated-for-return tags.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks