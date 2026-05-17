Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and West Ham will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 12:30 PM.

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US viewers have several options to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham live. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

USA Network carries the Premier League broadcast for this fixture. You can watch live via USA Network through streaming platforms including DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country and log in as normal to watch the match live.

Newcastle United host West Ham United at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries very different stakes for each side.

Eddie Howe's side have endured a difficult run of results, winning just once in their last five league games. They will be looking to restore some momentum in front of their own supporters.

The backdrop off the pitch is equally unsettled at Newcastle. Anthony Gordon has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, with the German club working to bring down Newcastle's £75 million asking price. Manager Eddie Howe acknowledged at his pre-match press conference that Gordon's recent absence from the squad was not solely down to a hip problem, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of kick-off.

West Ham arrive at St James' Park in desperate need of points. The Hammers sit in the relegation zone and are running out of time to save their top-flight status. A defeat here would deepen the crisis around Graham Potter's squad.

Mateus Fernandes has been one of the few bright spots for West Ham this season, and his performances have attracted interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The 21-year-old could be sold this summer if the Hammers go down, making this period particularly uncertain for the club.

West Ham's mood was further soured by a controversial VAR decision in their last outing against Arsenal, when a late equaliser from Callum Wilson was ruled out, preserving a victory that kept the Gunners in the title race.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Newcastle head into this match without Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, and Emil Krafth through injury. No suspensions are in place for the home side. Their projected XI reads: Pope; Thiaw, Hall, Burn, Botman; Guimaraes, Murphy, Woltemade; Joelinton, Tonali; Osula.

West Ham are without Lukasz Fabianski and Adama Traore through injury, with no suspensions affecting their squad. Their projected XI is: Hermansen; Disasi, Mavropanos, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka; Bowen, Summerville, Soucek, Diouf; Fernandes; Castellanos. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Newcastle's recent form makes for uncomfortable reading. They have won once, drawn once, and lost three times across their last five Premier League outings, picking up four points from a possible fifteen. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, and their only win in that stretch came against Brighton, 3-1. They have scored six goals across those five matches while conceding six, and three consecutive defeats before the Forest draw exposed a fragility that will concern Howe.

West Ham's form tells a similarly inconsistent story. Two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games leave them with seven points from fifteen available. They beat Everton 2-1 and dismantled Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 earlier in the run, but back-to-back defeats against Brentford, who won 3-0, and Arsenal have undercut any momentum they had built. They have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended badly for Newcastle. West Ham won 3-1 at the London Stadium in November 2025, a result that will linger in the memory of Howe's players as they prepare to put things right on home soil. Newcastle did win the reverse fixture at St James' Park in March 2025, claiming a 1-0 victory, but across the last five Premier League meetings the record is evenly contested, with both clubs claiming two wins and one draw. Goals have not been in short supply between these sides historically, as a 4-3 Newcastle victory in March 2024 demonstrated.

Standings

Newcastle sit 13th in the Premier League table, while West Ham are 18th and firmly in the relegation zone. The gap between the two clubs in the standings underlines the contrasting pressures each side carries into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: