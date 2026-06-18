World Cup - Grp. B BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Canada and Qatar will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Canada vs Qatar is available to watch live in the United States across a number of TV channels and streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Canada and Qatar meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 18 in a Group B fixture that could go a long way to shaping who advances from one of the more evenly contested sections at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jesse Marsch's side opened their home World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a result that left Canada with work to do but still very much in contention. Playing on home soil brings its own pressure, and the co-hosts will know that anything less than a win here would leave their last-16 hopes hanging on the final group game.

Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich left-back who missed significant time earlier in the year, brings genuine quality to the Canadian attack. Alongside Juventus forward Jonathan David and Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone, Canada carry enough threat to trouble any side in the group.

Qatar arrive in Vancouver having salvaged a point of their own, coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Switzerland thanks to a 94th-minute equaliser from Boualem Khoukhi. That late intervention kept Julen Lopetegui's side alive, though the manner of the performance against the Swiss raised questions about their ability to control matches over 90 minutes.

The Maroons have leaned heavily on the creativity of Al-Sadd playmaker Akram Afif throughout their qualifying campaign and into this tournament. Afif's ability to unlock defences will be Qatar's primary weapon, with Almoez Ali, the national team's all-time leading scorer, looking to feed off his service.

Qatar's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have not won in their last four matches before the Switzerland draw, and a 3-0 defeat to Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup remains a low point from that run. Canada, by contrast, have been more solid, though four draws in their last five outings suggest they have struggled to put teams away.

With both sides on one point, this match effectively functions as a must-win for both. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Canada vs Qatar live.

How to watch Canada vs Qatar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Qatar are led by head coach Julen Lopetegui, with no injury or suspension data confirmed at the time of publication. A projected XI has not yet been released. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have recorded one win, four draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup opener on June 12, and they also drew 1-1 with Ireland in a friendly on June 5. The standout result in that run was a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 2. Canada drew 0-0 with Tunisia and 2-2 with Iceland in their earlier warm-up fixtures, giving them a total of six goals scored and three conceded across the five matches.

Qatar have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the World Cup on June 13, secured with a 94th-minute equaliser. Before that, they drew 0-0 with El Salvador on June 6 and lost 1-0 to Ireland on May 28. Qatar's two defeats also include a 3-0 loss to Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, with a 1-1 draw against Syria in the same competition rounding out the five. Qatar scored three goals and conceded five across those matches.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match QAT 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Qatar 0 - 2 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on September 23, 2022, when Canada won 2-0 away in Qatar. That result stands as Canada's sole head-to-head victory over their Group B opponents, with no other meetings present in the available data.

Standings

In Group B, Canada currently sit second and Qatar are third after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: