Today's game between Mexico and Republic of Korea will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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Mexico vs South Korea is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Mexico and South Korea meet in a Group A decider at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, on June 18, with both nations arriving off the back of opening-matchday victories that have set up a straight shootout for top spot.

Javier Aguirre's side made a statement on home soil, beating South Africa 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca. Julián Quiñones opened the scoring inside eight minutes and Raúl Jiménez sealed it in the 66th, though a late red card for César Montes leaves El Tri with a defensive puzzle to solve.

South Korea were equally impressive in their own way. Hong Myung-bo's team fell behind to Czechia in the 58th minute but found a way back, with Hwang In-beom levelling before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu turned the match on its head with a 79th-minute winner.

With six points available across the final two matchdays, the winner in Guadalajara takes a giant stride toward the Round of 32. A loss, for either side, leaves them staring at a nervous final group game.

Mexico's attack carries serious threat. Quiñones, who swapped Colombian citizenship for the green shirt, and Jiménez both found the net on Matchday 1 and will look to build on that momentum. Son Heung-min leads South Korea's line and remains their most dangerous weapon, capable of punishing any defensive disorganisation on the counter.

The Estadio Akron, home to Liga MX side Guadalajara, holds 48,000 for this tournament. It will be close to capacity, and the noise will be almost entirely behind the hosts.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs South Korea live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre must reorganise his defensive line with centre-back César Montes suspended. The projected XI shows Edson Álvarez alongside Johan Vásquez in central defence, with José Rangel, Jesús Gallardo, Israel Reyes, Érik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Julián Quiñones, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado, and Raúl Jiménez completing the lineup. No injuries are listed for El Tri at this stage.

South Korea head into the match with a clean bill of health and no suspensions. Hong Myung-bo's projected XI reads: Seung-Gyu Kim; Gi-Hyuk Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Han-Beom Lee; Jae-Sung Lee, In-Beom Hwang, Young-Woo Seol, Kang-In Lee; Tae-Seok Lee, Seung-Ho Paik; Heung-Min Son. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 C. Montes Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 2-0 World Cup victory over South Africa on June 11, and they also put five past Serbia in a June 5 friendly. Their only points dropped in this run came in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in April.

South Korea have won three of their last five, with two defeats. Their most recent match was the 2-1 comeback win over Czechia on June 12, and they beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Both losses came in March friendlies, a 1-0 defeat to Austria and a 4-0 reverse against Ivory Coast. Across those five games, South Korea scored nine goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting came on September 10, 2025, when the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly in Nashville. Before that, Mexico won 3-2 in a November 2020 friendly. Across the last five encounters, Mexico have won three, with one draw and one South Korea victory — a 2-1 win for the Taegeuk Warriors at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Mexico have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures, with South Korea netting seven.

Standings

In Group A, Mexico currently sit first and South Korea are second after one match played each.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: