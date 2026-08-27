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NFL Preseason
Baltimore RavensBaltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium
Washington CommandersWashington Commanders
Stream local or national coverage live on Fubo for FREE
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Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

NFL
Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders
NFL Preseason

How to watch the NFL Preseason match between Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, as well as kick-off time and team news

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

The Baltimore Ravens host the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland) on Friday, August 28, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

NFL Preseason
M&T Bank Stadium

If you are looking to stream the Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders game without a cable subscription, the streaming service Fubo carries all the channels you need, including ESPN and local networks, WUSA9 - CBS (in Washington) and WBAL-TV (in Baltimore).

To watch the matchup completely free, you can take advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers. Simply go to the Fubo website, create an account, and select a base plan like "Pro" or "Elite". You will need to enter your credit or debit card information to activate the trial, but you won't be charged as long as you remember to cancel your subscription through your account settings before the five-day period expires.

Stream local or national coverage live on FuboStart trial

Once signed up, you can download the Fubo app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet, log in, and navigate directly to ESPN or your local network to catch the game live at no cost.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

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Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders Team News

The Baltimore Ravens look to maintain their 100% preseason record following wins against the Vikings (13-3) and Eagles (24-7), while the Commanders sit at 1-1.

The Ravens finalized their unofficial depth chart, highlighting key remaining position battles. Keep an eye on the starting center battle between Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic, alongside the weak-side linebacker clash between Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan.

Backup Ravens' QBs, Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano, will handle the bulk of the passing duties as they secure the depth chart behind superstar Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore running back, Rasheen Ali, was cleared to return to practice on Monday. However, defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike is nursing a neck injury, and his status for Week 1 remains up in the air.

Washington head coach, Dan Quinn, has made swift secondary changes, signing Boogie Basham and safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Quindell Johnson, while releasing veterans Will Harris and Malik Spencer.

With cutdown day approaching on Sunday, Commanders' rookie center Matt Gulbin and young standouts like wide receiver Jaden Bradley and linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste are fighting for the final 53-man roster spots.

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Sunday Ticket Hub
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YouTube TV

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Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

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Budget AFC Action
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Paramount+

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Peacock

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FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.

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Cable-Free Complete Package
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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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