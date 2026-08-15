Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

15 Aug 2026 - 19:00 M&T Bank Stadium

Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game live on WBAL-NBC in the Baltimore market and WCAU-NBC in Philadelphia. Both of these networks can be live streamed locally via Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform. Out-of-market fans also have the option to stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles Match Preview

Head coach Nick Sirianni historically rests key starters like Jalen Hurts during the preseason, which means Saturday will be the first live-game glimpse of Sean Mannion's new offensive scheme run by the backup unit. Watch out for prospects like wide receiver Darius Cooper pushing for a rotational spot on the final 53-man roster.

Facing Baltimore in the preseason is notoriously challenging. The Ravens are known for taking the exhibition schedule incredibly seriously, providing a highly competitive environment for opposing rosters. This will be an excellent measuring stick for Eagles rookies, including highly touted defender Uar Bernard, as they get their first taste of professional football against a physical Baltimore front.

Early Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Historically, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni prefers to protect his starters during the preseason. It is highly unlikely that fans will see major snaps from stars like quarterback Jalen Hurts or right tackle Lane Johnson. If they do play, it will likely be a very brief cameo before turning the game over to the backups.

Saturday will provide the first live-game look at new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's scheme. While the play-calling is expected to be fairly basic, fans and analysts will be eager to see how the offensive rhythm and pre-snap motions differ from last season.

New head coach Jesse Minter indicated that most regulars will not participate in Saturday's preseason opener. Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit, handing the starting duties over to seventh-year backup Tyler Huntley.

This game will serve as the debut for incoming offensive coordinator and first-time NFL play-caller Declan Doyle. Huntley and the backup offense will be tasked with executing Doyle's new offensive system under the stadium lights.

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