World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Austria and Jordan will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 12:00 AM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

In the United States, Austria vs Jordan is available to watch live on FS1 in English, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Peacock is streaming all 104 World Cup matches live in Spanish. Fubo carries FS1 and, following a recent distribution agreement with NBCUniversal, now also includes Telemundo and Universo. The full list of TV channels and live stream options is shown below.

Austria and Jordan open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group J on Tuesday, June 17, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is a fixture loaded with significance for both sides, who cannot afford a slow start in a group that also contains Argentina and Algeria.

For Austria, this is a moment 28 years in the making. Ralf Rangnick has built a sharp, high-pressing side around veterans like David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, and Marko Arnautovic, and the coach recently committed to a contract extension, ending speculation linking him with AC Milan. Das Team arrive in North America with real momentum and a clear tactical identity.

Jordan are making their World Cup debut, and the occasion alone marks a watershed moment for Jordanian football. Coach Jamal Sellami has constructed a disciplined, counter-attacking side built around the pace and creativity of winger Musa Al-Taamari, who enters the tournament as the team's most dangerous weapon.

Austria head into the match on the back of four wins from their last five games, including a 5-1 dismantling of Ghana in March and a 1-0 friendly victory over Tunisia on June 1. Jordan, by contrast, arrive with two defeats from their last two outings, losing 4-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to Colombia in their final World Cup preparations.

The contrast in recent form is stark, but Jordan's defensive structure and ability to threaten on the break mean Rangnick's side cannot take anything for granted in what is also a historic first meeting between these two nations.

For everything you need to watch this match live, the TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Austria vs Jordan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. The projected XI features Alexander Schlager in goal, with a back four of Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Stefan Posch, and Konrad Laimer. Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Nicolas Seiwald, and Xaver Schlager are named in midfield, with Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic leading the attack.

Jordan coach Jamal Sellami also has a clean bill of health, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed. Yazeed Abulaila starts in goal behind a back line of Saleem Obaid, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib, and Nizar Al Rashdan. Mohannad Abu Taha, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, and Ali Iyad Olwan fill the midfield, with Odeh Fakhouri and Mousa Tamari named in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Austria Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Alexander Schlager

Defenders: Konrad Laimer, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene

Defensive Midfielders: Xavier Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald

Attacking Midfielders: Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch

Forward: Marko Arnautović

Jordan Predicted Lineup (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Yazeed Abulaila

Defenders: Saleem Obaid, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib

Midfielders: Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha

Forwards: Mousa Al-Tamari, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Austria arrive in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia on June 1, and they also beat South Korea 1-0 in March. The standout result in that run was a commanding 5-1 victory over Ghana. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Across those five games, Austria scored nine goals and conceded three.

Jordan's recent record makes for tougher reading. They have lost three and drawn two of their last five, with no wins in that spell. A 2-0 defeat to Colombia on June 7 was their most recent outing, following a 4-1 loss to Switzerland in late May. Two draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica in March provided some encouragement, but Jordan conceded 11 goals across those five fixtures while scoring seven.

Weather

The match between Austria and Jordan takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, United States on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 21:00.

According to the hourly weather forecast for Santa Clara, CA, United States, the weather at 21:00 will be 19°C and clear, with northwest winds at 5 mph and a 0% chance of rain.

Head-to-Head Record





Austria and Jordan have no recorded meetings in the available head-to-head data. Tuesday's Group J opener at Levi's Stadium will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit third and Jordan fourth ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Jordan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: