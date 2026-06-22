World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Jordan and Algeria will kick-off at Jun 22, 2026, 11:00 PM.

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Jordan vs Algeria will be broadcast live in the United States on FS1 and Telemundo, with streaming available through Fubo and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Jordan and Algeria meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara in a Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that carries serious consequences for both sides.

Jordan arrive in California having lost all three of their warm-up friendlies and then falling to a 3-1 defeat against Austria in their tournament opener. Under coach Jamal Sellami, the Nashama have yet to find their footing on the world stage, and another loss here would effectively end their chances of progressing.

Algeria carry their own baggage into this game. Vladimir Petkovic's side were beaten 3-0 by Argentina in their opening match, a result that was followed by a formal complaint from the Algerian Football Federation to FIFA over refereeing decisions, with the federation contending that Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister should have been dismissed during the contest.

Despite the off-field noise, Algeria showed encouraging signs in their pre-tournament preparation. A win over Bolivia and a victory against the Netherlands in friendly competition demonstrated that Petkovic has real quality available, with Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura capable of hurting any defence at this level.

For Jordan, the familiar presence of Mousa Tamari offers their most direct route to goal. The winger has been the creative heartbeat of this team, and Sellami will need him at his sharpest if the Nashama are to cause an upset.

Both teams sit at the foot of Group J and cannot afford another defeat. Read on below for all the information you need on how to watch Jordan vs Algeria live.

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jordan coach Jamal Sellami is expected to name a starting XI featuring Yazeed Abulaila in goal, with a back line of Saed Al-Rosan, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, Mo Abualnadi, and Noor Al-Rawabdeh. The midfield is projected to include Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al Rashdan, Odeh Fakhouri, and Mohannad Abu Taha, with Ali Iyad Olwan and Mousa Tamari leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic is set to deploy Luca Zidane between the posts, with Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, Aissa Mandi, and Rayan Ait Nouri forming the defensive unit. Ibrahim Maza, Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki, and Fares Chaibi are projected to operate in midfield, with Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura leading the line. The away side also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan head into this match without a win in their last five outings, recording zero victories, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Austria in their World Cup opener on June 17. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with both Nigeria and Costa Rica in March friendlies, though they also conceded four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland and lost 2-0 to Colombia. Across those five matches, Jordan scored seven goals and conceded thirteen.

Algeria's recent form tells a more mixed story, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their opening World Cup loss to Argentina, a 3-0 defeat on June 17, was their only reverse in that stretch. Before the tournament, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in friendly action, while also drawing 0-0 with Uruguay. A 7-0 demolition of Guatemala in March rounds out a sequence in which Algeria scored twelve goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

JOR Last match ALG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Algeria 1 - 1 Jordan 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Jordan and Algeria have met just once in the available head-to-head record, drawing 1-1 in a friendly played on May 30, 2004, with Algeria as the home side. That solitary meeting offers little by way of meaningful precedent for what is, in effect, a first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group J, Jordan currently sit third and Algeria fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: