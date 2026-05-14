Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Jordan 2026 World Cup US TV Guide





To watch Jordan’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group J matches against Austria (June 17), Algeria (June 22), and Argentina (June 27) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Jordan’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trialprovides access to their critical Group J matches against Austria (June 17), Algeria (June 22), and Argentina (June 27). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/17 Austria FS1 06/22 Algeria FS1 06/27 Argentina FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Jordan’s Group J fixtures against Austria (June 17), Algeria (June 22), and Argentina (June 27) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Jordan?

In Jordan, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held exclusively by beIN Sports, the primary destination for sports fans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). As the region's sole rights holder, beIN Sports provides a comprehensive viewing experience that includes both premium and digital access.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, beIN Sports will air every game live and exclusively across its suite of dedicated FIFA World Cup MAX channels. These channels are designed to bring fans closer to the action with expert analysis and multi-language commentary in Arabic, English, and French, ensuring followers of the Jordanian national team can watch every match of their historic Group J campaign in high definition.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access every single game through the TOD streaming service or the beIN CONNECT app. These platforms offer a flexible digital experience, allowing fans in Jordan to follow the progress of the Chivalrous and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.