Today's game between England and Ghana will kick-off at Jun 23, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

England vs Ghana is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options through Fubo and Peacock. Fox One also carries coverage. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

England face Ghana in their second World Cup 2026 group game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to build on a dramatic opening victory and tighten their grip on Group L.

The Three Lions arrived at this tournament with genuine belief, and a 4-2 win over Croatia in their opener did nothing to dent that. Jude Bellingham was talismanic in that game, scoring a second-half goal that gave England a lead they would not relinquish, and his influence within the squad has grown to the point where team-mates place him alongside captain Harry Kane as a leader in the dressing room.

Declan Rice was another to catch the eye against Croatia, with the Arsenal midfielder now taking on corner duties as part of a set-piece approach that has served both club and country well. Rice revealed after the game that he has been managing neural pain since December, but he has since returned to full training and is expected to be available here.

Marcus Rashford also cleared fitness concerns in training ahead of this fixture, giving Tuchel a near-full squad to select from. Roy Keane may have dismissed the praise heaped on the England manager following the Croatia win as nothing more than a coach doing his job, but the results are speaking for themselves.

Ghana arrive in Boston having edged past Panama 1-0 in their own opener, a narrow but composed win under Carlos Queiroz that will have given the Black Stars confidence. Their pre-tournament form was mixed, with three defeats in their last four friendlies before the Panama game, but they showed resilience when it mattered.

Queiroz's side will need to improve if they are to trouble an England team that has won three of their last five matches and scored eight goals across those victories. The Group L standings already separate these two sides, with England top and Ghana in second.

For everything you need to know about where to watch England vs Ghana live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch England vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable lineup for the Ghana fixture, and no official injury or suspension concerns have been listed for England ahead of the game. Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford both returned to full training after the Croatia win, clearing the fitness worries that had surfaced following that match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the picture changes.

Carlos Queiroz's Ghana squad also has no confirmed absentees listed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news is expected to emerge in the lead-up to the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches. Their most recent game was the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the World Cup opener, a result that came after back-to-back friendly wins over Costa Rica (3-0) and New Zealand (1-0). Their only defeat across those five outings was a 1-0 loss to Japan in March, with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay also on the record. England scored nine goals across their last five games and conceded four.

Ghana's recent run has been more difficult. Their 1-0 win over Panama in the World Cup opener was a first victory in five matches, with the Black Stars losing to Austria (5-1), Germany (2-1), and Mexico (2-0) in the build-up to the tournament. A 1-1 draw with Wales in early June was the only other result to interrupt that losing run. Ghana scored four goals across their last five matches and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last match GHA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins England 1 - 1 Ghana 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





England and Ghana have met just once in the available head-to-head record, a 1-1 friendly draw on March 29, 2011, played at Wembley. That single meeting offers limited precedent for what to expect in Foxborough.

Standings

In Group L, England currently sit top of the table after their opening win, with Ghana in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: