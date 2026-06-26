Today's game between DR Congo and Uzbekistan will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

In the United States, DR Congo vs Uzbekistan is available to watch on FS1 for English-language coverage. Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on Telemundo and UNIVERSO. The match is also available to live stream on Fubo and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet at Atlanta Stadium on June 27 in the final round of 2026 World Cup Group K fixtures, with both nations facing elimination if results go against them.

The Leopards arrive at this match on one point after a hard-fought draw with Portugal on Matchday 1 was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Colombia. Daniel Muñoz's 76th-minute strike proved the difference in Guadalajara, leaving Sébastien Desabre's side needing a win to keep their knockout-round hopes alive.

Uzbekistan's situation is more severe. Fabio Cannavaro's White Wolves were beaten 5-0 by Portugal on Matchday 2, a result that followed a 3-1 loss to Colombia in their opener. They sit bottom of Group K on zero points and a -7 goal difference, and only a win will do.

The Portuguese performance that ended Uzbekistan's realistic hopes of topping the group was built around Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice after enduring a difficult week of public scrutiny following the opening draw. Cannavaro, who watched his side concede five, has spoken warmly of Ronaldo's longevity since that defeat.

For DR Congo, the calculus is straightforward. A win moves them to four points and keeps alive a potential path to the Round of 32, either as group runners-up or through the wild-card standings. A draw or defeat almost certainly ends their tournament.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the match live.

How to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sébastien Desabre has not confirmed a probable lineup for DR Congo, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Leopards. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad finalises its preparations.

Fabio Cannavaro is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Uzbekistan. No injuries or suspensions have been reported in available data, though midfielder Odiljon Hamrobekov carries a yellow card from Matchday 2 and will need to manage his discipline carefully. Further updates will follow ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DR Congo have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the World Cup group stage on June 24, a narrow loss decided by a single second-half strike. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Portugal on Matchday 1, a point earned against one of the tournament's stronger sides. Earlier in the sequence, a 1-2 friendly defeat to Chile was sandwiched between a goalless draw with Denmark and a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Jamaica. Across those five matches, DR Congo have scored three goals and conceded four.

Uzbekistan's recent record makes for difficult reading. Cannavaro's side have lost four of their last five, with the 5-0 defeat to Portugal on June 23 the heaviest blow of the run. A 3-1 loss to Colombia in their opening group game preceded that result, and earlier friendlies against the Netherlands and Canada also ended in defeat. Their sole positive result across the five matches was a goalless draw with Venezuela in March. Uzbekistan have scored just one goal in their last four matches, conceding eleven.





Head-to-Head Record





DR Congo and Uzbekistan have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the available dataset. The Matchday 3 fixture in Atlanta on June 27 will be the first competitive or documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit third and Uzbekistan fourth ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: