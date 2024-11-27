Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Week 13 game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Lions versus Bears 2024 NFL Thanksgiving matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are set to clash at Ford Field in their Week 13 Thanksgiving showdown, heading into the matchup on completely opposite trajectories.

The Lions have emerged as the hottest team in the NFL, sharing the league's best record alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit secured their ninth straight victory in Week 12 with a dominant 24-6 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts. Heading into this divisional rivalry, the Lions sit atop the NFC North, firmly in control of their postseason destiny.

In stark contrast, the Bears find themselves in a downward spiral. After a promising 3-2 start to the season, Chicago has suffered five consecutive losses. Their recent defeats, including blowouts at the hands of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, have cemented their position at the bottom of the NFC North standings, leaving their playoff hopes all but extinguished.

Thanksgiving marks the 20th meeting between these two historic rivals on this holiday. Chicago holds the upper hand in the Thanksgiving series with an 11-8 record and has claimed victory in the past three matchups. The Lions’ last Thanksgiving win over the Bears dates back to 2014.

Will Detroit continue their march toward securing the NFC North crown and the conference’s top seed, or can Chicago spoil their rivals’ holiday celebrations?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Thanksgiving NFL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Date Thursday, November 28 Kick-off Time 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, MI

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 805 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions improved to an impressive 10-1 record this season following a convincing 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Although Detroit held a slim 7-6 edge in the second quarter, they closed the game on a dominant 17-point run. The Lions outpaced the Colts in total yardage, 390-268, maintained a clean slate in turnovers, and excelled on third downs, converting 9 of 15 attempts. Jared Goff led the charge with 269 passing yards, while Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a strong performance on the ground, rushing for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Before toppling the Colts, Detroit recorded a resounding 52-6 rout over Jacksonville and edged Houston 26-23. The Lions' offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 32.7 points per game with 243.5 yards through the air and 150.8 on the ground. Defensively, they’ve been formidable, conceding just 16.6 points per game. Jared Goff has completed an impressive 72.9% of his passes this season, amassing 2,761 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a standout receiver, tallying 71 receptions for 747 yards and nine touchdowns.

Lions injury list

Chicago Bears team news

On the other hand, the Chicago Bears dropped to 4-7 after a heartbreaking 30-27 overtime loss to Minnesota. Trailing 27-16 with less than two minutes in regulation, Chicago managed to force overtime but fell short in the extra period. The Bears were outgained 452-398, matched the turnover count at one apiece, and converted just 6 of 17 third-down attempts. Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while DJ Moore shined with seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

This latest defeat extended Chicago's skid to five games, following prior losses to Green Bay, New England, Arizona, and Washington. The Bears’ offense has averaged 20.1 points per game, with 187.1 passing yards and 111.8 rushing yards per contest. Their defense has been slightly more reliable, allowing 19.7 points per game. Caleb Williams has completed 62.6% of his passes this season, registering 2,356 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. DJ Moore has been his top target, hauling in 54 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns.

Bears injury list

