LA Lakers 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers basketball games anywhere in the United States.

It's clear the 2023-24 season didn't wrap up the way the Los Angeles Lakers had envisioned, as they were knocked out by the Denver Nuggets once again, this time in the opening round of the playoffs. To add insult to injury, the Lakers had to watch their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics, claim their 18th NBA championship before them.

Now, the focus has shifted to the 2024-25 season as the Lakers aim to reclaim their place in the championship conversation with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the charge.

With both James and Davis not getting any younger, the pressure is mounting on the organization to build a roster strong enough to compete for a title. As fans look forward to the new season, it’s important to know how to tune in to the Lakers' games. From preseason action to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Los Angeles Lakers upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 10/22/24 Minnesota 7:00 pm NBATV 10/25/24 Phoenix 10:00 pm TNT 10/26/24 Sacramento 7:30 pm NBATV 10/28/24 @ Phoenix 10:00 pm TNT 10/30/24 @ Cleveland 7:00 pm — 11/1/24 @ Toronto 7:30 pm — 11/4/24 @ Detroit 7:30 pm — 11/6/24 @ Memphis 8:00 pm — 11/8/24 Philadelphia 10:00 pm ESPN 11/10/24 Toronto 6:30 pm — 11/13/24 Memphis 9:30 pm — 11/15/24 @ San Antonio 8:00 pm ESPN 11/16/24 @ New Orleans 7:30 pm — 11/19/24 Utah 10:30 pm — 11/21/24 Orlando 10:30 pm — 11/23/24 @ Denver 8:30 pm — 11/26/24 @ Phoenix 10:00 pm TNT 11/27/24 @ San Antonio 10:00 pm TNT 11/29/24 Oklahoma City 10:00 pm ESPN 12/1/24 @ Utah 8:00 pm — 12/2/24 @ Minnesota 8:00 pm NBATV 12/4/24 @ Miami 7:30 pm NBATV 12/6/24 @ Atlanta 7:30 pm — 12/8/24 Portland 9:30 pm — 12/10/24 Emirates NBA Cup TBC TBC 12/11/24 Emirates NBA Cup TBC TBC 12/12/24 Emirates NBA Cup TBC TBC 12/13/24 Emirates NBA Cup TBC TBC 12/14/24 Emirates NBA Cup TBC TBC 12/16/24 Regular Season Game TBC TBC 12/19/24 @ Sacramento 10:00 pm — 12/21/24 @ Sacramento 8:00 pm — 12/23/24 Detroit 7:00 pm — 12/25/24 @ Golden State 5:00 pm — 12/28/24 Sacramento 7:00 pm —

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games in local markets

Spectrum SportsNet serves as the regional sports network for LA Lakers broadcasts. Fans can catch every Lakers game not aired on major networks like ABC or TNT on this channel, which typically features over 70 Lakers games each season. (It's important to note that this network should not be confused with Spectrum SportsNet LA, which covers Los Angeles Dodgers games.)

If you're residing in Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, Hawaii, or Southern Nevada, you'll need a provider that includes NBC Sports Bay Area to watch Lakers games. Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer Bally Sports, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whome provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below). If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

For those with cable in the Lakers' viewing area, accessing Spectrum SportsNet is as straightforward as turning on the TV. However, if you’ve opted to cut the cord, there are still plenty of options to enjoy every dunk, rebound, and three-pointer. Soon enough, you’ll find yourself engrossed in watching LeBron James, making it easy to engage in debates about whether he truly surpasses Michael Jordan.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Lakers games for absolutely free? ABC will get a handful of big Lakers matchups later in the NBA season against teams like the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns. You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Lakers games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 LA Lakers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube Minnesota Timberwolves TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ Phoenix Suns ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ Sacramento Kings NBA TV $15 (Requires add-on or higher tier) $8 - $11 $11 @ Phoenix Suns NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Cleveland Cavaliers Spectrum SportsNet $29 (Requires add-on or higher tier) - - - - @ Toronto Raptors Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - @ Detroit Pistons Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - @ Memphis Grizzlies Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Philadelphia 76ers ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ Toronto Raptors Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Memphis Grizzlies ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ @ San Antonio Spurs ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ @ New Orleans Pelicans Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Utah Jazz Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Orlando Magic Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Denver Nuggets NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Phoenix Suns Spectrum SportsNet ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ @ San Antonio Spurs Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ @ Utah Jazz Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - @ Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Miami Heat NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Atlanta Hawks Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Portland Trail Blazers Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - @ Sacramento Kings Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - @ Sacramento Kings Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Detroit Pistons Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - @ Golden State Warriors ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sacramento Kings Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - - Cleveland Cavaliers Spectrum SportsNet $29 - - - -

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games on DirecTV Stream (Recommended)

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Spectrum SportsNet, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which add approximately $15 per month.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Los Angeles Lakers, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games on Fubo

Fubo does not offer Spectrum SportsNet, but it does provide plenty of live sports, including Lakers games broadcast on ABC and ESPN, though it's worth noting the absence of TNT.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Lakers NBA games on Sling TV and Hulu+ (Not ideal)

You can watch Los Angeles Lakers games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn’t offer Spectrum SportsNet.

Likewise, Hulu + Live TV doesn't include Spectrum SportsNet, but for $77 a month, you’ll have access to a broad range of live sports, TV series, movies, and other entertainment. You’ll also be able to catch Lakers games aired on ABC and ESPN. With perks like unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, it’s an ideal option for households with diverse viewing preferences. Plus, Disney+ is bundled into the deal.

However, we don't recommend Hulu Live TV for the NBA. It does not offer NBA TV and you can’t access most regional sports networks.

Can I watch the Los Angeles Lakers with Max?

You can catch any Los Angeles Lakers games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch LA Lakers out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Los Angeles Lakers games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Los Angeles Lakers Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Lakers' TV market, another dependable way to watch Lakers is with a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

