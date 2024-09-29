This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Abhinav Sharma

LA Lakers 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers basketball games anywhere in the United States.

It's clear the 2023-24 season didn't wrap up the way the Los Angeles Lakers had envisioned, as they were knocked out by the Denver Nuggets once again, this time in the opening round of the playoffs. To add insult to injury, the Lakers had to watch their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics, claim their 18th NBA championship before them.

Now, the focus has shifted to the 2024-25 season as the Lakers aim to reclaim their place in the championship conversation with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the charge.

With both James and Davis not getting any younger, the pressure is mounting on the organization to build a roster strong enough to compete for a title. As fans look forward to the new season, it’s important to know how to tune in to the Lakers' games. From preseason action to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Los Angeles Lakers upcoming NBA fixtures

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
10/22/24Minnesota7:00 pmNBATV
10/25/24Phoenix10:00 pmTNT
10/26/24Sacramento7:30 pmNBATV
10/28/24@ Phoenix10:00 pmTNT
10/30/24@ Cleveland7:00 pm
11/1/24@ Toronto7:30 pm
11/4/24@ Detroit7:30 pm
11/6/24@ Memphis8:00 pm
11/8/24Philadelphia10:00 pmESPN
11/10/24Toronto6:30 pm
11/13/24Memphis9:30 pm
11/15/24@ San Antonio8:00 pmESPN
11/16/24@ New Orleans7:30 pm
11/19/24Utah10:30 pm
11/21/24Orlando10:30 pm
11/23/24@ Denver8:30 pm
11/26/24@ Phoenix10:00 pmTNT
11/27/24@ San Antonio10:00 pmTNT
11/29/24Oklahoma City10:00 pmESPN
12/1/24@ Utah8:00 pm
12/2/24@ Minnesota8:00 pmNBATV
12/4/24@ Miami7:30 pmNBATV
12/6/24@ Atlanta7:30 pm
12/8/24Portland9:30 pm
12/10/24Emirates NBA CupTBCTBC
12/11/24Emirates NBA CupTBCTBC
12/12/24Emirates NBA CupTBCTBC
12/13/24Emirates NBA CupTBCTBC
12/14/24Emirates NBA CupTBCTBC
12/16/24Regular Season GameTBCTBC
12/19/24@ Sacramento10:00 pm
12/21/24@ Sacramento8:00 pm
12/23/24Detroit7:00 pm
12/25/24@ Golden State5:00 pm
12/28/24Sacramento7:00 pm

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games in local markets

Spectrum SportsNet serves as the regional sports network for LA Lakers broadcasts. Fans can catch every Lakers game not aired on major networks like ABC or TNT on this channel, which typically features over 70 Lakers games each season. (It's important to note that this network should not be confused with Spectrum SportsNet LA, which covers Los Angeles Dodgers games.)

If you're residing in Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, Hawaii, or Southern Nevada, you'll need a provider that includes NBC Sports Bay Area to watch Lakers games. Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer Bally Sports, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whome provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below). If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

For those with cable in the Lakers' viewing area, accessing Spectrum SportsNet is as straightforward as turning on the TV. However, if you’ve opted to cut the cord, there are still plenty of options to enjoy every dunk, rebound, and three-pointer. Soon enough, you’ll find yourself engrossed in watching LeBron James, making it easy to engage in debates about whether he truly surpasses Michael Jordan.

Streaming ServiceNational GamesRegional Games
DIRECTV STREAMABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVBally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental
FuboABC, ESPN, NBA TVBally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental
SlingABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV
Hulu Live TVABC, ESPN, TNTNBC Sports, Monumental
YouTube TVABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVNBC Sports, Monumental
MaxTNTN/A

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Lakers games for absolutely free? ABC will get a handful of big Lakers matchups later in the NBA season against teams like the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns. You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Lakers games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 LA Lakers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

GameChannelDTV StreamFuboHuluSling TVYouTube
Minnesota TimberwolvesTNT-
Phoenix SunsESPN-
Sacramento KingsNBA TV$15 (Requires add-on or higher tier)$8-$11$11
@ Phoenix SunsNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Cleveland CavaliersSpectrum SportsNet$29 (Requires add-on or higher tier)----
@ Toronto RaptorsSpectrum SportsNet$29----
@ Detroit PistonsSpectrum SportsNet$29----
@ Memphis GrizzliesSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Philadelphia 76ersESPN-
Toronto RaptorsSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Memphis GrizzliesESPN-
@ San Antonio SpursESPN-
@ New Orleans PelicansSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Utah JazzSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Orlando MagicSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Denver NuggetsNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Phoenix SunsSpectrum SportsNet-
@ San Antonio SpursSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Oklahoma City ThunderESPN-
@ Utah JazzSpectrum SportsNet$29----
@ Minnesota TimberwolvesNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Miami HeatNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Atlanta HawksSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Portland Trail BlazersSpectrum SportsNet$29----
@ Sacramento KingsSpectrum SportsNet$29----
@ Sacramento KingsSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Detroit PistonsSpectrum SportsNet$29----
@ Golden State WarriorsABC
Sacramento KingsSpectrum SportsNet$29----
Cleveland CavaliersSpectrum SportsNet$29----

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games on DirecTV Stream (Recommended)

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Spectrum SportsNet, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which add approximately $15 per month.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

Watch LA Lakers NBA games with DirecTV Stream
With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Los Angeles Lakers, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch LA Lakers NBA games on Fubo

Fubo does not offer Spectrum SportsNet, but it does provide plenty of live sports, including Lakers games broadcast on ABC and ESPN, though it's worth noting the absence of TNT.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Start a FuboTV subscription today
You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Lakers NBA games on Sling TV and Hulu+ (Not ideal)

Start a Sling TV subscription today
You can watch Los Angeles Lakers games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn’t offer Spectrum SportsNet.

Likewise, Hulu + Live TV doesn't include Spectrum SportsNet, but for $77 a month, you’ll have access to a broad range of live sports, TV series, movies, and other entertainment. You’ll also be able to catch Lakers games aired on ABC and ESPN. With perks like unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, it’s an ideal option for households with diverse viewing preferences. Plus, Disney+ is bundled into the deal.

However, we don't recommend Hulu Live TV for the NBA. It does not offer NBA TV and you can’t access most regional sports networks.

Can I watch the Los Angeles Lakers with Max?

You can catch any Los Angeles Lakers games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

Watch TNT and TBS NBA games on Max
How to watch LA Lakers out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Los Angeles Lakers games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Watch the game live with an NBA League Pass
Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Los Angeles Lakers Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Lakers' TV market, another dependable way to watch Lakers is with a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Useful links