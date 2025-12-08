Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Premier League game on USA Network: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United travel to the West Midlands to take on a crisis-stricken Wolverhampton Wanderers side who are rooted to the foot of the English Premier League table. The game will take place under the lights of the Molyneux from 8:00 pm local time. Here in the United States, that means a start time of 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 12:00 noon Pacific Standard Time.

For hosts Wolves, the recent appointment of new head coach Rob Edwards has done little to stop the rot. Since being put in the hot seat, The Wanderers have lost three consecutive games against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest. Twelve points adrift from safety, Wolves' biggest issue this season has been a blunt attack that has averaged just one goal every two matches. Combine that with the worst defence in the division, conceding 29 goals from 14 matches, and it is a perfect recipe for relegation.

The discontent and disillusionment from Wolves' fanbase is one that is shared by those of their visitors tonight. Manchester United's biggest issue in this Premier League season so far has been consistency. The satisfaction of a big win away from home over high-flying Crystal Palace was quickly erased by the disappointment of a tepid 1-1 draw at home to West Ham. It was that Ruben Amorim called for a team debrief after seeing his side booed off the field by sections of the Old Trafford faithful. Despite the pressure mounting on Amorim, United do remain in touching distance of the Champions League places with only Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa beyond one game reach.

In the United States (US), the match will be available to watch and stream online live on USA Network which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue. USA Network and all other NBC channels are not currently available on Fubo.

While Peacock does not broadcast live USA Network programming, it does have all Premier League matches available on-demand.

The channel for USA Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for USA Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 242 DISH 105 Spectrum Varies by state Xfinity Varies by state

USA Network is available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 27), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 32), Oklahoma City, OK (34), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 28), San Diego, CA (Channel 2), Tuscon, AZ (Channel 28).

Is USA Network available on Fubo?

At this moment in time, USA Network is not available on Fubo.

As per communications that went out to subscribers on Friday, November 21, Fubo just went dark with NBCU networks including NBC, USA Networks, Golf Channel and local NBC RSNs.

The email went on to add: “Fubo has been engaged in good faith negotiations with NBCU to renew our long-standing content agreement to distribute their networks to consumers.”

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will take place from 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 12:00 noon Pacific Standard Time.

Wolves will be without Joao Gomes for the game after the midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season in the loss against Nottingham Forest. Another notable absentee will be Marshall Munetsi, who picked up a knock in the same game.

Rob Edwards will be hoping to have Ladislav Krejci and Matt Doherty available. The former is back training, albeit away from the rest of the group. Doherty, meanwhile, was fit enough to return to the bench against Forest and may be included in the start eleven to give Edwards' side some much needed experience.

Former Manchester United favorite Paul Scholes branded Amorim's handling of precocious midfield talent Kobbie Mainoo "bulls***".

Having broken into Manchester United's team under previous boss Erik Ten Hag, making enough of an impression to become a starter for England in their run to the EURO 2024 final, Mainoo has struggled to consistently make the team under Amorim who sees him as unfit to play in his preferred 5-2-3 system.

In defence, Amorim will be forced to wait on the OK for both Matijs De Ligt and Harry Maguire. Benjamin Sesko is out and more likely to return in this upcoming weekend's fixture against Bournemouth.

