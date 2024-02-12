Sling TV review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

An all-you-need-to-know guide to the app-based TV service Sling TV

Sling Blue provides access to FS1, the NFL Network and Premier League soccer coverage on USA Network.

Sling TV is an app-based service for live television, offering an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV at the best value for your money.

With all base subscriptions under $60/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Sling TV is any bargain hunter's dream. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine. Naturally, trim pricing means a few trimmed-down features, too, but if cost efficiency is the coefficient, Sling's one of the best ways to multiply your savings.

GOAL brings you an in-depth look into the streaming service Sling TV, including subscriptions, comparisons to competitors, and more below.

Sling TV subscription plans

Sling

Sling keeps it pretty simple with three colour-coded packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or a combined subscription to Orange + Blue. Plans for Sling start at $40 per month with an Orange subscription and go up to $60 per month with the combined Orange + Blue package.

Subscriptions Price Sling Orange $40/month Sling Blue $45/month Sling Orange + Blue $60/month

Sling Features

Sling

A little more trim than your premium services, there are still plenty of your essential channels in Sling's lineup. There are several shared channels between the Orange and Blue packages and networks that are exclusive to each subscription. The only package that has them all is Orange + Blue.

Shared Channels

TBS

CNN

HGTV

AMC

History Channel

ID

A&E

Food Network

Nick Jr

Comedy Central

IFC

BBC America

Trvl Channel

Cartoon Network

BET

MGM+ Drive-In

Lifetime

VICE

AXS TV

Fuse

Bloomberg TV+

Local Now

Comet

CHARGE!

Package exclusive channels

Sling Orange Channels Sling Blue Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Disney Channel, FreeForm, MotorTrend and QVC ABC (local, FOX (local), NBC (local), FOX News, MSNBC, Bravo, NFL Network, FS1, FX, USA, Discovery, TLC, E!, SyFy, National Geographic, TruTV and HLN

The channel divide isn't great for sports fans who want various sports coverage. You'll want ESPN Networks [Orange] and NFL, USA, Fox, NBC, and ABC networks [Blue]. These channels cover Olympic sports, professional tennis, professional golf, NFL, English Premier League soccer, MLB, NASCAR, WWE, NBA, and the NHL.

The divide ushers customers towards the combined Orange + Blue plan if they want the best live sports coverage without paying for add-ons. At $60 a month, it's still cheaper than pay TV pricing. However, if you're determined to keep your subscription under $50/month, you'll have to compromise on your coverage.

Sling TV local Channels

Local networks are exclusive to Blue or combined subscriptions. They are also limited, and whether or not you can access them is subject to their availability in your region.

There are three local networks available through Sling Blue:

NBC

ABC

Fox

We strongly recommend picking up an OTA antenna to get the best out of your local channels rather than accessing them through Sling. It's impressive how many you can access with a one-time purchase, and Sling allows you to access your antenna-received channels through the Sling interface.

DVR Capabilities

Capabilities Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange + Blue DVR storage ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Cloud or device storage? Cloud Cloud Cloud DVR expiration No expiration No expiration No expiration Simultaneous streams recording ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Installation X X X Mobile viewing ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

DVR storage is capped at 50 hours of cloud storage across all three packages. However, a DVR Plus add-on for $5/month bumps up your storage to 200 hours if you need some wiggle room.

Unlike some other platforms that use cloud storage, there is no expiration on recordings so that you can watch without a countdown. There is also no limit to your simultaneous series recording other than the 50-hour storage cap.

There's no installation because it's cloud storage - cheers all around. Sling also operates an app for download in IOS and Android stores that allows you to stream on the go with a valid login.

Simultaneous Streams

The number of simultaneous streams you get with Sling is also package-dependent:

Package Simultaneous streams Sling Orange 1 Sling Blue 3 Sling Orange + Blue 4

Sling TV Extras

Sling's Crown Jewels are its add-ons. They allow you to build a very personalized viewing experience, where you pay for what you watch. The most notable downside to the extras is that the channels available in your extras depend on your base subscription, with some exclusive to Orange or Blue. Once again, the service nudges you towards an Orange + Blue subscription for the best coverage.

Extras Monthly pricing Includes Total TV Deal $21.00 Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Entertainment Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus. 4 Extras Deal $13.00 Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra Sports Extra $11.00 Package dependent, 13+ channels Entertainment Extra $6.00 Package dependent, 11+ channels Kids Extra $6.00 Package dependent, 5+ channels News Extra $6.00 Package dependent, 5+ channels Lifestyle Extra $6.00 Package dependent, 5+ channels Hollywood Extra $6.00 Package dependent, 5+ channels Heartland Extra $6.00 Package dependent, 10+ channels



Sling TV Premiums

Sadly, premium channels like SHOWTIME or STARZ aren't available in Sling's standard channel lineup. They have to be purchased as an add-on. Over 30 premium add-ons are available, so we'd recommend picking one or two favorites; otherwise, the cost will rack up quickly.

Premium Price SHOWTIME $10.00/month STARZ $9.00/month AMC+ $8.99/month MGM+ $5.00/month Discovery+ $4.99/month (6.99 add-free) Bet+ $10.00/month

Sling TV Offers and deals

Sling doesn't offer a free trial, but it does consistently run several offers and deals, including:

The first month of subscription is half price.

Sling Season Pass (Orange +Blue and Sports Extra, 4 months pre-paid at $219)

Free FireTV stick and $10 for the first month of subscription

Free AirtTV mini ($79.99) when you pre-pay the first 2 months of Sling

Get AirTV 2 + an HD antenna for $49 (usually $149.99) when you pre-pay 3 months of Sling subscription.

AirTV anywhere + an HD antenna for $99($244.98) with 3 months pre-paid.

Pros of Sling TV

For an affordable monthly subscription, Sling TV is one of the best options on the market. From its flexibility to its extras and add-ons, this is what makes Sling TV worth your while:

Affordable monthly subscription - Regardless of whether you take advantage of the current promotional offers, the monthly subscription is cheaper than most competitors at full price.

Regardless of whether you take advantage of the current promotional offers, the monthly subscription is cheaper than most competitors at full price. Customizable content - The likes of Sports Extra, Discovery +, and SHOWTIME let you build the viewing experience you want while remaining cheaper than premium sites per month.

The likes of Sports Extra, Discovery +, and SHOWTIME let you build the viewing experience you want while remaining cheaper than premium sites per month. Flexible membership - You can cancel your monthly membership at any time, which gives you full control over your account and flexibility if your budget changes.

You can cancel your monthly membership at any time, which gives you full control over your account and flexibility if your budget changes. Promotional offers - The many available offers allow you to try new channels at no extra cost and access equipment at lower prices.

The many available offers allow you to try new channels at no extra cost and access equipment at lower prices. Simple decision-making - With only three packages, Sling TV has made it quick and easy to see what you get for your money.

Cons of Sling TV

Sling may be good value, but there's room for improvement. Here are a few things we think we could do with some work:

Channel lineup is missing essential network - Perhaps the most glaring absence is the local network CBS. CBS provides live coverage of NHL, NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball, WNBA, MMA, Champions League, WWE, Boxing, UEFA Champions League Soccer, the Women's Super League, Professional Tennis and Golf competitions, and more. As CBS is a local channel, purchasing an antenna is the smoothest fix for this. It's a one-time purchase for a lifetime of local channel access in your area.

Perhaps the most glaring absence is the local network CBS. CBS provides live coverage of NHL, NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball, WNBA, MMA, Champions League, WWE, Boxing, UEFA Champions League Soccer, the Women's Super League, Professional Tennis and Golf competitions, and more. As CBS is a local channel, purchasing an antenna is the smoothest fix for this. It's a one-time purchase for a lifetime of local channel access in your area. No unlimited cloud storage - Most PayTV services operating Cloud DVR storage offer unlimited cloud storage as part of their standard subscription. In comparison, Sling's 50 hours across all packages looks puny. As Sling has bumped up its prices again, the combined Orange and Blue subscription has gone up to $60/month, and with that, we'd have hoped for an upgrade in the DVR department.

Most PayTV services operating Cloud DVR storage offer unlimited cloud storage as part of their standard subscription. In comparison, Sling's 50 hours across all packages looks puny. As Sling has bumped up its prices again, the combined Orange and Blue subscription has gone up to $60/month, and with that, we'd have hoped for an upgrade in the DVR department. Add-ons bump up the cost - The savings you make on Sling's individual subscriptions start to feel less ground-breaking as soon as we get into extras and add-on territory. If you have a Blue subscription, adding sports extra [$11] and just one premium channel like SHOWTIME [$10] bumps your monthly subscription up to $66/month, by which point it's worth considering one of the more expensive service providers like Hulu+Live TV, Fubo or DirecTV.

Sling compared with other streaming services

With subscriptions on the market ranging from around $30 - $150, a Sling TV subscription sits comfortably on the lower end price-wise and mid-range for channels. DVR storage is capped at 50 hours, whereas its competitors offer 500+ or unlimited storage.

Streaming service Monthly subscription Channels DVR storage Sling TV $40.00 - $60.00 32 - 45+ 50 hours cloud Hulu+ Live TV $76.99 90+ Unlimited cloud Youtube TV $72.99 100 Unlimited cloud Fubo $32.99 - $99.99 173 1000 hours cloud DISH $79.99 - $109.99 190+ 500 hours Xfinity $30.00 - $78.50 10 - 185+ 20 hours cloud DirecTV $74.99 - $154.99 75+ Unlimited cloud

Is Sling worth it?

Sling

Sling TV's channel lineup may have fewer channels than live TV streaming services like Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, or Fubo, but it offers the essentials at an affordable price with a flexible monthly subscription.

The dozen add-on packages also let you build a viewing experience around your preferences, so you pay for what you watch. Due to the absence of many local channels and RSNs, we recommend investing in an OTA antenna if you opt for Sling. There are plenty of deals running for AirTVs with subscription and HD antennas.

Ultimately, Sling remains the best value pay TV subscription on the market, balancing cost with consistency and variety with flexibility.

FAQs

Does Sling offer a free trial?

No, Sling doesn't currently offer a free trial. However, they do provide the first month of subscription at half price.

What live sports are available on Sling?

To learn more about the sports channel lineup, Sling TV price, and how to sign up, see our article on how to watch live sports on Sling.

Can I switch between Sling packages?

Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel them easily at the end of a billing cycle, start a new one, or sign up for the combined Orange and Blue subscription to get the most out of the service.

What's the difference between the Sling Orange and the Sling Blue plans?

In summary, Orange is the most stripped down, with around 30 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Blue has just over 40, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if available.

Blue is $45/mo, $5 more than Orange. The two subscriptions can be combined as the Sling Orange + Blue plan, which gets you all the different channels and features of each subscription for $60 a month.

How many streams do Sling Orange and Sling Blue offer?

Sling Blue gets you three simultaneous streams, while Sling Orange allows one. Sling Orange + Blue has the highest number, with four simultaneous streams across devices.

Does Sling have on-demand content?

You can watch some on-demand content through the Sling App on catch-up.

What devices can I watch Sling on?

Sling is compatible with most mobile and TV devices, including: