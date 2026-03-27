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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League and all major competitions

Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, often simply known as Wolves, is a historic professional soccer club based in Wolverhampton, England. Founded in 1877 as St. Luke's F.C., the club quickly established itself, becoming one of the twelve founding members of the English Football League in 1888. Wolves have a storied past, marked by periods of significant success, including three English League championships in the 1950s, solidifying their place in the annals of English soccer.

The club plays its home games at Molineux Stadium, a ground they have called home since 1889, known for its distinctive old gold and black kit. Over the decades, Wolves have built a loyal fanbase and continue to compete at the highest level of English soccer in the Premier League, captivating audiences with their competitive spirit and rich traditions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers’ next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are frequently broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers worldwide

CountryBroadcaster
United KingdomSky Sports F1
CanadaDAZN Canada
MexicoCaliente TV
AustraliaStan Sport
InternationalbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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Where to buy Wolverhampton tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Wolverhampton tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Wolverhampton tickets start at 23€Buy Now

Where to buy Wolverhampton kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Wolverhampton kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Wolverhampton at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Wolves were founded in 1877 as St. Luke's F.C. by two pupils of a church school in Blakenhill. Later that year, the club merged with the football section of the Blakenhill Wanderers cricket club, forming Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chinese conglomerate group Fosun International are the owners of Wolves, with Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang, CEO Wang Qunbin and Liang Xinjun indirectly owning the majority of the shareholding in the club.

Wolves play all their home games at the Molineux Stadium, which has been the club's primary home ground since 1889. The Old Gold played at several different grounds before making a permanent switch to the Molineux.

Wolves' Molineux Stadium has a capacity of 31,750, with plans to renovate the Steve Bull Stand, Sir Jack Hayward Stand, and Billy Wright Stand, which will see the capacity shoot upwards of 50,000.

Wolves have won 13 titles throughout their history, which includes three top-flight titles as well as four FA Cups.

Wolves have won the English top-flight title thrice, with their most recent title triumph coming all the way back in 1958-59.

Signed from Huddersfield Town in 1968 for a then-record fee paid for a full-back, Derek Parkin has made the most appearances for Wolves in club history. In his 14 years with the club, Parkin made 609 appearances.

Steve Bull, with 306 goals in 561 games between 1986 and 1999, is Wolves' leading goalscorer of all-time.

Bert Williams, Steve Bull, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, and Diogo Jota are among the biggest stars to have put on the Wolves shirt.

Walter Zenga, Graham Turner, Glenn Hoddle, and Julen Lopetegui are some of the most famous managers to have been in charge of Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are known as The Wolves. While it is a basic shortening of the name Wolverhampton, the story behind the nickname is quite intriguing. The name originates from Lady Wulfrun, a prestigious landowner in the City of Wolverhampton in the late 10th century.

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