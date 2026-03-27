Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, often simply known as Wolves, is a historic professional soccer club based in Wolverhampton, England. Founded in 1877 as St. Luke's F.C., the club quickly established itself, becoming one of the twelve founding members of the English Football League in 1888. Wolves have a storied past, marked by periods of significant success, including three English League championships in the 1950s, solidifying their place in the annals of English soccer.

The club plays its home games at Molineux Stadium, a ground they have called home since 1889, known for its distinctive old gold and black kit. Over the decades, Wolves have built a loyal fanbase and continue to compete at the highest level of English soccer in the Premier League, captivating audiences with their competitive spirit and rich traditions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers’ next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are frequently broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers worldwide

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If you are abroad, you can watch the next Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Wolverhampton tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Wolverhampton tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Wolverhampton kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Wolverhampton kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.