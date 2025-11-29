How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This article was originally written and published by Bundesliga correspondent Brian Horn for GOAL Germany

BVB are away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today, Saturday 29 November. The top match on matchday 12 kicks off at 6.30 pm at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund today - live stream and TV channel

Borussia Dortmund's trip to Bayer Leverkusen today will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app here in the United States.

Kick-off time for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen gained some confidence during the week for today's clash with BVB. Leverkusen won 2-0 away against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Bayer has now won its last four competitive matches in a row, with Leverkusen's most recent league victories coming against 1. FC Heidenheim and VfL Wolfsburg. Bayer Leverkusen is now third in the table, just ahead of BVB.

BVB also secured a victory in the Champions League during the week. Dortmund won 4-0 against FC Villarreal.

Things haven't been going so well for Niko Kovac's team in the Bundesliga recently. Before the international break, BVB could only manage a 1-1 draw against HSV. And Borussia also had to settle for a draw against VfB Stuttgart on the last matchday (3-3).

