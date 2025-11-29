+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
BayArena
Borussia Dortmund
GOAL

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The top match on the 12th matchday of the Bundesliga will be played today between Bayer Leverkusen and BVB. GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

This article was originally written and published by Bundesliga correspondent Brian Horn for GOAL Germany

BVB are away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today, Saturday 29 November. The top match on matchday 12 kicks off at 6.30 pm at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund today - live stream and TV channel

Borussia Dortmund's trip to Bayer Leverkusen today will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app here in the United States.

Bundesliga and all other soccer action is available on their cheaper ESPN Select plan, which is priced at $12.99 per month. For more extensive sports coverage, take a look at the ESPN Unlimited plan which carries NFL, college football and NBA among other sports. 

DFB-Pokal
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04

ESPN Unlimited is also available on other streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV. Both of these offer new customers free 5 day trials.

Kick-off time for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund lineups

Bayer LeverkusenHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestBVB
1
M. Flekken
5
L. Bade
8
C
R. Andrich
12
E. Tapsoba
24
A. Garcia
10
M. Tillman
19
E. Poku
20
A. Grimaldo
7
J. Hofmann
30
I. Maza
14
P. Schick
1
G. Kobel
3
W. Anton
4
C
N. Schlotterbeck
28
A. Anselmino
20
M. Sabitzer
24
D. Svensson
26
J. Ryerson
8
F. Nmecha
10
J. Brandt
27
K. Adeyemi
9
S. Guirassy

3-4-2-1

BVBAway team crest

B04
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hjulmand

BVB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

News about Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen gained some confidence during the week for today's clash with BVB. Leverkusen won 2-0 away against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Bayer has now won its last four competitive matches in a row, with Leverkusen's most recent league victories coming against 1. FC Heidenheim and VfL Wolfsburg. Bayer Leverkusen is now third in the table, just ahead of BVB.

Manchester City v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images

News about Borussia Dortmund

BVB also secured a victory in the Champions League during the week. Dortmund won 4-0 against FC Villarreal.

Things haven't been going so well for Niko Kovac's team in the Bundesliga recently. Before the international break, BVB could only manage a 1-1 draw against HSV. And Borussia also had to settle for a draw against VfB Stuttgart on the last matchday (3-3).

Form

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-head record

B04

Last 5 matches

BVB

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund: The tables

