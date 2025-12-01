Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game on ESPN Deportes: Livestream, TV channels, Spanish commentary coverage, kick-off time

This article was originally written and published on GOAL Spain by Spanish football correspondent Andrés Flores.

Barcelona will host Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, 2 December, at 3pm ET at Camp Nou, in a match brought forward from the nineteenth round of the 2025-2026 La Liga season.

The Culés come into the match after beating Alavés 3-1 on matchday 14, with a brace from Dani Olmo and a goal from Lamine Yamal. Hansi Flick's team leads the standings with 34 points. For their part, Los Colchoneros defeated Real Oviedo 2-0 in their most recent league match, with a brace from Alexander Sorloth. Diego Simeone's side is fourth in the table with 31 points.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid: TV channels and live streams

Country / region TV channels & streaming United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN App, Fubo Spain M+ LaLiga, M+ LaLiga 2, M+ LaLiga HDR, Movistar Plus+, M+ Vamos 2, Orange Fútbol 1 South America DSports, DGO Mexico Sky Sports

In the United States, the match will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes, ESPN App and Fubo Sports.

The match will be available in Spain via M+ LaLiga, M+ LaLiga 2, M+ LaLiga HDR, Movistar Plus+, M+ Vamos 2 and Orange Fútbol 1, while in Mexico it can be watched on Sky Sports.

In South America, the match will be broadcast on DSports and DGO.

Kick-off time for FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

The match will be played on Tuesday, 2 December at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) at the Camp Nou stadium.

Mexico:2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. United States:3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Team news and squads

FC Barcelona news

Hansi Flick spoke at a press conference about various topics, the first of which was his current opponent, who will be one of his biggest tests throughout the season.

"We know we're playing against a fantastic team and one of the best managers. It will be a tough game. We all have to work hard. If you look at the table, there are some very good teams up there. We're in the same position. We're getting players back and we'll be able to raise our level," said the German coach.

"We have to play at our best against a team like this. I think they are one of the best teams in Europe, they have developed great quality and have improved with the summer transfer market. I like watching them play, they are very good in attack. We also have quality and we have to show it," he added.

Flick also referred to the current situation of the Culés, who are leading the league.

"It's the same pressure as last season," he said. "We also said that this year was going to be more difficult. It's not easy, everyone wants to beat the champions. We're top of the table, but we're not at our best at the moment. We have to take the necessary steps to play our best football.

"It's always important to be in the lead, but when you look at our season... we've had a lot of injuries. We've never used that kind of excuse. We need more minutes with the starting XI because last season was the ideal example. We had Pedri, [Frenkie] de Jong, the defenders... We had that consistency that we're struggling with this year. These aren't excuses and we've managed it. Our goal is to win a big game like tomorrow's."

Atlético Madrid news

El Cholo also appeared before the press, sharing his impressions of the opponent.

"The match we're expecting is very clear," said Simeone. "They have an incredible attack...we'll have to be strong to be able to compete. We'll have to take the game to where we can hurt them. They're a team that has proven their style. They don't change their attacking strategy and the high line they've been using. They have many variations."

How they are approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

