Where to watch Barcelona today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

For fans of Barcelona in the USA, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live.

Upcoming Barcelona TV schedule

How to watch Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

For English-language viewers, Paramount+ remains the essential destination for every minute of the action, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single match from the knockout stages through to the final. Before you subscribe to catch today’s 3:00 PM ET kickoff, you can consult our detailed Paramount+ review for a full breakdown of the service's pricing, features, and overall value for soccer enthusiasts.

While streaming is the primary method for most fans, select marquee matchups and the fan-favorite UEFA Champions League Today pre-game show are often featured on traditional cable. If you prefer to watch the analysis from the legendary studio team of Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher or catch specific matches on television, our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the necessary information on channel listings and compatible streaming providers.

For supporters who prefer the passion of Spanish-language commentary, Barcelona’s European journey is widely available across the TelevisaUnivision networks. Today’s fixture is scheduled to air on TUDN and UniMás, with additional digital coverage provided via the streaming platform ViX. You can find everything you need to know about accessing these broadcasts, including which cord-cutting services offer free trials, in our comprehensive guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these various English and Spanish platforms, American fans have unprecedented access to every goal and tactical masterclass as Barcelona pursues another continental title.

Where to watch Barcelona for free

ESPN Deportes, which offers Barcelona's games, is available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which allows you to watch the next game for free.

Where to watch Barcelona with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes offers Spanish-language coverage of LALIGA. You can stream ESPN Deportes on Fubo.

Barcelona's Champions League games with Spanish commentary can be found live on TV channel TUDN. You can also stream them on DAZN.

Where to watch Barcelona worldwide

Barcelona coverage is available in the USA on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. For worldwide coverage, check out the table below. Information is for LALIGA only.

Country Broadcaster Canada TSN/RDS Mexico Sky Sports / Canal 5 India FanCode UK Premier Sports / Disney+ Spain GOL / Movistar / DAZN MENA beIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Barcelona game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

