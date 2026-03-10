Goal.com
Where to watch Barcelona today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona in LALIGA and all major competitions.

For fans of Barcelona in the USA, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live.

Upcoming Barcelona TV schedule

Barcelona vs Sevilla
ESPN Deportes

Watch live on

ESPN Deportes
Fubo
DirecTV Stream
ESPN Select
Newcastle United vs Barcelona
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX

How to watch Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

For English-language viewers, Paramount+ remains the essential destination for every minute of the action, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single match from the knockout stages through to the final. Before you subscribe to catch today’s 3:00 PM ET kickoff, you can consult our detailed Paramount+ review for a full breakdown of the service's pricing, features, and overall value for soccer enthusiasts.

While streaming is the primary method for most fans, select marquee matchups and the fan-favorite UEFA Champions League Today pre-game show are often featured on traditional cable. If you prefer to watch the analysis from the legendary studio team of Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher or catch specific matches on television, our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the necessary information on channel listings and compatible streaming providers.

Lamine Yamal Barcelona Champions LeagueGetty Images

For supporters who prefer the passion of Spanish-language commentary, Barcelona’s European journey is widely available across the TelevisaUnivision networks. Today’s fixture is scheduled to air on TUDN and UniMás, with additional digital coverage provided via the streaming platform ViX. You can find everything you need to know about accessing these broadcasts, including which cord-cutting services offer free trials, in our comprehensive guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these various English and Spanish platforms, American fans have unprecedented access to every goal and tactical masterclass as Barcelona pursues another continental title.

Where to watch Barcelona for free

ESPN Deportes, which offers Barcelona's games, is available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which allows you to watch the next game for free.

Read More: Where to watch and live stream Spanish LALIGA soccer

Where to watch Barcelona with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes offers Spanish-language coverage of LALIGA. You can stream ESPN Deportes on Fubo. 

Barcelona's Champions League games with Spanish commentary can be found live on TV channel TUDN. You can also stream them on DAZN. 

Where to watch Barcelona worldwide

Barcelona coverage is available in the USA on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. For worldwide coverage, check out the table below. Information is for LALIGA only.

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaTSN/RDS
MexicoSky Sports / Canal 5
IndiaFanCode
UKPremier Sports / Disney+
SpainGOL / Movistar / DAZN
MENAbeIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Barcelona game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Barcelona tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Barcelona tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Barcelona kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Barcelona kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Frequently asked questions

Most La Liga matches are broadcast live on ESPN+, which is the exclusive streaming home for La Liga in the United States.

Yes, ESPN+ holds the exclusive streaming rights for La Liga in the USA. You need an ESPN+ subscription to watch live matches and replays.

Select matches may be simulcast on ESPN’s cable channels (ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPN Deportes), but the majority are only available on ESPN+.

No, La Liga matches are not shown on regional sports networks in the USA. ESPN+ is the primary platform.

ESPN+ typically costs around $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year (prices may vary, check the ESPN+ website for the latest rates).

Yes, ESPN+ offers full match replays and highlights for La Liga games.

Yes, ESPN Deportes (available on some cable/satellite packages) and ESPN+ both offer Spanish-language commentary for select matches.

Yes, ESPN+ is available via the ESPN app on smart TVs, streaming devices (Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV), smartphones, tablets, and web browsers.

No, there are no legal free streaming options. ESPN+ requires a paid subscription.

Many sports bars with ESPN channels may show select La Liga matches, but for full coverage, ESPN+ is required.

No, ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service and does not require a cable or satellite TV subscription.

