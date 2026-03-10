Where to watch Atletico Madrid today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1903, Atletico Madrid are rightly seen as one of the biggest powerhouses of Spanish soccer. To follow them on their journey, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Atletico Madrid TV schedule

For Atletico Madrid supporters in the United States, keeping up with Diego Simeone’s squad across three different competitions requires a mix of streaming services and cable networks. For domestic action in both the league and the quest for the Spanish cup, ESPN holds the exclusive rights, with almost every match available via the ESPN+ streaming platform. To ensure you stay up to date with the latest schedules and find out which marquee fixtures might also air on linear television, you can consult our detailed guide on how to watch and live stream La Liga soccer. This service is also the primary home for the Copa del Rey, making it an essential tool for fans following Atleti's hunt for domestic silverware.

On the European stage, the broadcasting landscape shifts to CBS Sports and Paramount+, which provide comprehensive coverage of every match in the competition. As of today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Champions League has reached the high-stakes knockout rounds, where Atletico’s trademark defensive intensity is always a major storyline. Fans can catch every minute of the action live and on-demand through the Paramount+ app, or tune into Spanish-language broadcasts on the Univision family of networks. For a complete breakdown of how to access these feeds on your favorite devices, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer provides everything you need to know for the current season.

How to watch Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

To watch Diego Simeone’s side defend the fortress of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in English, Paramount+ is the indispensable home for every minute of the action. The platform provides live and on-demand access to every single UEFA Champions League fixture, ensuring you don’t miss any of Atleti’s signature defensive masterclasses. Before you get set up for today’s 3:00 PM ET kickoff, you can check out our comprehensive Paramount+ review to explore the various subscription tiers and the additional soccer content available on the service.

While streaming is the most common way to catch the game, select marquee matchups and the critically acclaimed UEFA Champions League Today studio show are frequently broadcast on traditional cable. If you prefer to watch the pre-match analysis or catch a featured game on your television, our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the necessary details on channel listings and compatible streaming providers. This is a great way to experience the high-energy commentary and deep tactical breakdowns that CBS brings to the European stage for a US-based audience.

For those who prefer the passion of Spanish-language commentary, Atletico Madrid’s European campaign is widely accessible across the TelevisaUnivision family of networks. Today’s fixture is scheduled to be broadcast on TUDN and UniMás, with additional digital streaming available through ViX. You can find everything you need to know about accessing these channels, including which cord-cutting services offer free trials for new subscribers, in our detailed guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these various English and Spanish platforms, American fans have every tool necessary to follow the Colchoneros as they battle for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid for free

Coverage of LALIGA soccer games is readily available on various streaming platforms that allow new customers to test their services with a free trial. For those seeking the best Spanish-language experience, both Fubo and DirecTV currently offer free five-day trials and provide comprehensive access to LALIGA action via ESPN Deportes. To ensure you have the correct setup to follow every Real Madrid and Barcelona fixture, our guide on how to watch the ESPN Deportes channel live breaks down the best providers and subscription costs for the 2026 season. By taking advantage of these trials, American fans can enjoy world-class commentary and high-stakes Spanish football without an immediate long-term commitment.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid with Spanish commentary

Coverage of Atletico Madrid and LALIGA soccer games are shown live on ESPN Deportes with Spanish commentary.

ESPN Deportes is available on various streaming platforms including ESPN Select, Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid worldwide

Atletico have supporters all over the world and if you are one of them, the broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you are able to find their next LALIGA game.

For a specific upcoming Atletico Madrid soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country Broadcaster Spain GOL / Movistar / DAZN Canada TSN/RDS Mexico Sky Sports / Canal 5 India FanCode UK Premier Sports / Disney+ MENA beIN Sports

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next Atletico Madrid soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to buy Atletico Madrid tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Atletico Madrid tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Spain. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Atletico Madrid kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Atletico Madrid kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.