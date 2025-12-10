How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna LALIGA game: Live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by LALIGA soccer correspondent Andrés Roberto Flores Bocanegra on GOAL Spain.

Barcelona hosts Osasuna this Saturday, 13 December, at 6:30 p.m. (Spanish time) at Camp Nou Stadium, for the sixteenth matchday of the 2025-2026 LaLiga season.

The Culés come into the match after beating Real Betis 5-3 on matchday 15, with a hat-trick from Ferran Torres, along with goals from Roony Bardghji and Lamine Yamal. Hansi Flick's team leads the standings with 40 points, four ahead of Real Madrid in the title race.

For their part, the Rojillos defeated Levante 2-0 in their most recent league match, with goals from Víctor Muñoz and Rubén García. Alessio Lisci's side is fifteenth in the table with 15 points, just three above the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL offers you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including the TV channel, broadcast details and more.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna, LaLiga 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes here in the United States.

All soccer shown on ESPN is available through ESPN's official streaming app. Better still, all of the action is accessible via their cheaper ESPN Select plan, which costs just $12.99 per month.

The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers a wider variety of sports including NFL and NBA. ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on plans from the streaming services DirecTV Stream and GOAL Editor's pick Fubo.

What cable channel is ESPN Deportes on?

To watch the game on your preferred cable provider, ESPN Deportes is available through the following providers:

Provider Channel Number Website Astound 438 www.astound.com COX Varies www.cox.com DirecTV 655 www.directv.com DISH 854 www.dish.com Spectrum 466 www.spectrum.com Verizon Fios 1520 (SD) | 1537 (HD) www.verizon.com Xfinity 662 (SD) | 1538 (HD) www.xfinity.com

The match will be available in Spain via M+ LaLiga, M+ LaLiga 2, M+ LaLiga HDR and LaLiga TV Bar, while in Mexico it can be watched on Sky Sports. In South America, the match will be broadcast by DSports and DGO.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

The match will be played this Saturday, 13 December, at 6:30 p.m. (Spanish time) at the Camp Nou stadium.

Mexico:11:30 a.m.

Argentina: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. United States:12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Team news and line-ups

FC Barcelona news

The Culés are coming off a key midweek victory in the Champions League, staging a 2-1 comeback against Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou. Jules Koundé was the star of the match, scoring twice in the space of three minutes.

After the victory, Hansi Flick was questioned about Lamine Yamal's obvious annoyance at being substituted in the final minutes of the match.

"(Lamine Yamal) was a little disappointed, but he had a yellow card and I needed fresh legs," said the German coach.

In other news, Barcelona emerged as one of the winners of the Copa del Rey draw, as they will face Guadalajara on 16 December in the round of 32 of the national tournament.

Osasuna news

Osasuna has been paired with Huesca for the round of 32, a match that on paper looks favourable for the Rojillos, against a Second Division rival that is also at the bottom of the LaLiga Hypermotion table.

The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, 17 December.

How they are approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

Useful links