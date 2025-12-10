How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Valencia LALIGA game: Live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by LALIGA soccer correspondent Andrés Roberto Flores Bocanegra for GOAL ES.

Atlético Madrid welcomes Valencia this Saturday, 13 December, at 2:00 pm local at the Metropolitano Stadium, for the sixteenth matchday of the 2025-2026 LaLiga season. In the United States, this means an early start time of 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time / 5:00 am Pacific Standard Time.

Los Colchoneros come into the match after losing 0-1 to Athletic Club de Bilbao on matchday 15. Diego Simeone's team is fourth in the standings with 31 points, four behind Villarreal in the fight to break into the top three.

For their part, Los Chés drew 1-1 against Sevilla in their most recent league match, with Hugo Duro scoring in the 93rd minute. Carlos Corberán's side is sixteenth in the table with 15 points, just three above the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL offers you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including the TV channel, broadcast details and more.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Valencia: TV channels and live streams

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes here in the United States.

All soccer shown on ESPN is available through ESPN's official streaming app. Better still, all of the action is accessible via their cheaper ESPN Select plan, which costs just $12.99 per month.

The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers a wider variety of sports including NFL and NBA. ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on plans from the streaming services DirecTV Stream and GOAL Editor's pick Fubo.

If you're unable to watch the game live, all of the aforementioned streaming apps offer the ability to watch the action on-demand for at least 72hrs after the game ends.

What cable channel is ESPN Deportes on?

To watch the game on your preferred cable provider, ESPN Deportes is available through the following providers:

Provider Channel Number Website Astound 438 www.astound.com COX Varies www.cox.com DirecTV 655 www.directv.com DISH 854 www.dish.com Spectrum 466 www.spectrum.com Verizon Fios 1520 (SD) | 1537 (HD) www.verizon.com Xfinity 662 (SD) | 1538 (HD) www.xfinity.com

Availability and channel numbers may vary by region.

The match will be available in Spain via DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, and LaLiga TV Bar, while in Mexico it can be watched on Sky Sports.

In South America, the match will be broadcast on DSports and DGO.

How to watch from anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Kick-off time for Atlético Madrid vs Valencia

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The match will be played this Saturday, 13 December, at 2 p.m. (Spanish time) at the Metropolitano stadium.

Mexico:7:00 a.m.

Argentina: 10:00

10:00 United States:8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Team news and squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 5 C. Tarrega

Atlético Madrid news

The Colchoneros are coming off a valuable midweek victory in the Champions League, where they defeated PSV 3-2 away from home. The Spanish side's goals were scored by Julián Álvarez, Dávid Hancko and Alexander Sorloth.

After the victory, "Cholo" Simeone was full of praise for Julián Álvarez.

"Players like Julián have their moments. And they are brilliant. He should continue as he is now because they are necessary. Alex did a great job in setting up the first goal," he said.

As for the Copa del Rey, Atleti benefited from the draw with a match against Atlético Baleares, a clash that looks favourable for the Colchoneros. The game will be on Thursday, 18 December. The Madrid side has not won the cup trophy since 2013, the year in which they also played their last final in the national competition.

Valencia news

Los Chés have been paired with Sporting Gijón for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, a match against a Second Division rival that looks favourable.

The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 16 December.

Valencia advanced to the quarter-finals of last season's cup tournament, where they were eliminated by Barcelona. Their last appearance in a final was in 2022 and their most recent title was in 2019.

How they are approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

