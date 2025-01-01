How to watch and listen to Georgia vs Notre Dame 2024 Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Notre Dame 2024 Sugar Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals kick off with a high-stakes clash as one of the nation's few remaining independent programs faces off against a perennial SEC powerhouse. The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, with the winner securing a spot in the semifinals.

The Fighting Irish (12-1) have been on a tear, riding a 10-game winning streak. They boast a perfect 5-0 record against AP-ranked opponents this season. On the other hand, the Bulldogs (11-2), fresh off a dramatic 22-19 overtime victory against Texas in the SEC Championship Game, hold a 4-2 record against ranked teams this year.

Injuries and departures will be a major storyline, as both teams are missing key players. Notre Dame will be without at least 11 players, sidelined due to injuries or transfers. Meanwhile, Georgia faces similar challenges, with nine absences stemming from injuries, suspensions, and transfers. Notably, the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, Carson Beck, is out after undergoing elbow surgery and declaring for the NFL Draft.



Georgia vs Notre Dame 2024 Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated 2024 Sugar Bowl game on Wednesday, January 1, 2024, at 8:45 pm ET/ 5:45 pm PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Wednesday, January 1 Kick-off Time 8:45 pm ET/ 5:45 pm PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch Georgia vs Notre Dame 2024 Sugar Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Georgia vs Notre Dame 2024 Sugar Bowl

Audio Stream: Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

Georgia vs Notre Dame team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs news

For Georgia, the absence of Carson Beck looms large. The senior quarterback had thrown for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding a rushing touchdown this season. Backup Gunner Stockton steps in after completing 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards and an interception in their SEC title game win.

On the ground, Nate Frazier leads the way with 634 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, supported by Trevor Etienne (571 yards, nine TDs) and Dillon Bell (106 yards, one TD). In the air, Dominic Lovett has been the team's top target with 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns. Other notable receivers include Arian Smith (750 yards, four TDs), Bell (433 yards, four TDs), and Lawson Luckie (348 yards, three TDs). Kicker Peyton Woodring has been nearly flawless, hitting all 47 extra-point attempts and 20 of 22 field goals, with a season-long of 55 yards.

The Bulldogs’ defense will also be shorthanded, with cornerback Julian Humphrey entering the transfer portal and receiver Colbie Young sidelined by suspension. Despite the absences, Georgia will lean on its depth as Stockton gets the nod under center in one of the season’s most pivotal matchups.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

For Notre Dame, cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip) and defensive lineman Boubacar Traore are unavailable for the remainder of the season. Defensive lineman Howard Cross is questionable, while linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is considered doubtful.

Quarterback Riley Leonard leads the Irish offense, completing 217 of 325 passes for 2,293 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's also a force on the ground, with 751 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 135 carries. Backup options include Steve Angeli (224 passing yards, three touchdowns) and Kenny Minchey (four passing yards, one rushing touchdown). On the ground, Jeremiyah Love has tallied 1,057 yards and 16 touchdowns on 142 carries, while Jadarian Price has added 683 yards and seven scores.

In the passing game, Beaux Collins leads the charge with 36 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Additional contributors include Jaden Greathouse (353 yards, one TD), Love (224 yards, two TDs), Mitchell Evans (289 yards, three TDs), and Kris Mitchell (201 yards, two TDs). Kicker Mitch Jeter has been consistent, converting all 48 extra-point attempts and eight of 15 field goals, with a long of 49 yards.

