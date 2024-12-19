How to watch and listen to Florida vs Tulane Gasparilla Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida vs Tulane Gasparilla Bowl game - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

Two teams with contrasting trajectories will lock horns in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Florida Gators vs Tulane Green Wave Gasparilla Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs Tulane Green Wave Gasparilla Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Gators will take on the Green Wave in a highly anticipated Gasparilla Bowl game on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Fla.

How to watch Florida Gators vs Tulane Green Wave Gasparilla Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Florida Gators vs Tulane Green Wave Gasparilla Bowl game

Audio Stream: National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Florida Gators vs Tulane Green Wave team news & key players

Florida Gators team news

The Florida Gators enter the bowl game with their tails up, riding a wave of momentum after winning three straight. They nearly pulled off an upset against Tennessee in an overtime thriller in October. Florida capped off the regular season with a commanding 31-11 win over Florida State.

Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has been the go-to option under center. He threw for 180 yards against Ole Miss and added 133 yards in the victory over Florida State. Over the season, Lagway has accumulated 1,610 passing yards and an 11:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Florida initially started the year with Graham Mertz as QB1, but he suffered an early-season injury.

The Gators' ground game has been a bright spot, with Jadan Baugh delivering consistent performances. The freshman running back has tallied 65 or more rushing yards in five of his last six games, bringing his season total to 603 yards. Senior RB Montrell Johnson Jr. has also made his mark with 593 yards, surpassing 100 yards twice. In the receiving corps, senior wide receiver Elijhah Badger is the top target, boasting 789 yards on the season, including a 148-yard explosion against Kentucky. Chimere Dike follows closely with 687 yards. Florida's offense, however, has struggled for consistency, scoring 24 or fewer points in three of their last five games while averaging 375 yards per game.

Tulane Green Wave team news

The Tulane Green Wave are eager to move past the sting of their AAC Championship loss and shift their focus to the Gasparilla Bowl. Despite the recent setbacks, Tulane has put together a remarkable season. Following a slow start, which included a loss to Oklahoma, the team found its stride, rattling off an impressive eight-game winning streak. However, the momentum faded with a defeat to Memphis in the regular-season finale and a 35-14 loss to Army in the conference title game.

Freshman quarterback Darian Mensah has been a standout this season, amassing 2,723 passing yards and an impressive 22:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Unfortunately, Mensah entered the transfer portal and won’t feature in this game, leaving junior QB Ty Thompson to step in.

Thompson, who spent three seasons as a backup at Oregon, has only attempted 11 passes for 74 yards with Tulane this season.

Expect Tulane to lean heavily on their ground attack, spearheaded by Makhi Hughes. The sophomore running back has surpassed the 100-yard mark in five of his last eight outings and has totaled 1,372 rushing yards on the season. In the passing game, Mario Williams could play a pivotal role after racking up 109 yards in the loss to Army, bringing his season total to 940 receiving yards.

Senior wideout Dontae Fleming is another threat, contributing 585 yards this year. Tulane’s offense has been potent, scoring at least 34 points in eight games and averaging 421 yards per contest.

More college football news and coverage