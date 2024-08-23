How to watch and listen today's Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Falcons versus Jaguars NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.

Coming off consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars are looking to go 3-0. The Falcons lost their opening two preseason games but will look to end things on a high before heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, August 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Falcons vs Jaguars on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network

if you are in the Atlanta or Jacksonville, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WFOX (FOX/30 - Jacksonville) | Broadcasters: Brian Sexton (play-by-play), Bucky Brooks (color analyst)

WAGA (FOX/5 - Atlanta) | Broadcasters: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire (color analyst), D.J. Shockley (sideline)

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

If you're looking to watch NFL games this season, DirecTV Stream is one of the most popular streaming services for sports fans, offering ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox in its most affordable package, the $79.99 a month Entertainment plan. NFL Network is also available if you upgrade to the $108.99-a-month Choice plan. Whichever plan you pick, you'll get a five-day FREE trial to start.

What's more, DirecTV Stream is running a limited-time promotion, slashing prices on both of its plans for the first three months. The Entertainment plan is available for $49.99 per month, while the Choice plan is reduced to $69.99 per month during this period. Take advantage of this offer now to catch every touchdown, missed kick, and debated penalty flag this season!

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Falcons vs Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 801 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 814 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Falcons vs Jaguars team news

Atlanta Falcons team news

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris appears to be treating the preseason as a formality at this point, with his primary focus being on ensuring the team remains healthy for Week 1. In other words, securing a win, evaluating talent, and conducting a dress rehearsal are not his top priorities.

As a result, most first- and second-string players are unlikely to see action in Friday’s game. Fans shouldn't expect rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., linebacker Matthew Judon, or safety Justin Simmons to make their preseason debuts.

With final roster cuts looming next week, this game represents a crucial opportunity for players trying to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. A total of 37 players are vying for just a few remaining positions, making Friday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars their last chance to impress.

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

As the matchup approaches, head coach Doug Pederson mentioned to the local press that he intends for the starters to play roughly two quarters. This means Trevor Lawrence will take the field after sitting out the 20-7 victory over the Buccaneers. However, it's likely the coaching staff will pull him out earlier than others to minimize the risk of injury.

In the same conversation, Pederson confirmed that quarterback C.J. Beathard, who sustained a groin injury against Tampa Bay in Week 2 of the preseason, will not be playing. Additionally, wide receiver Christian Kirk is sidelined due to a calf injury.

