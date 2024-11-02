Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Jaguars 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a winning streak and are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles are riding high, having won three straight and positioning themselves just a half game behind the Washington Commanders in the NFC East. As they enter Week 9, they are significant favorites to continue their success against the Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. With Jacksonville at 2-6, they must find a way to turn their fortunes around and string together wins, beginning with a critical upset against the Eagles on Sunday.

Conversely, the Jaguars find themselves struggling with a 2-6 record and are embarking on their first true road game since September 29. Jacksonville has faced difficulties away from home this season, losing all three of their road contests to Miami (20-17), Buffalo (47-10), and Houston (24-20). Since their last road trip, the Jaguars have played at home twice and traveled to London twice, managing a split with two wins and two losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 814 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Following a bye week, the Eagles have hit their stride, securing three consecutive victories to improve their record to 5-2. Jalen Hurts has been a standout performer, rushing for five touchdowns in the last two games as the team has accumulated a total of 65 points during this stretch. Impressively, Hurts hasn't thrown an interception in his last four outings, contributing to the Eagles' soaring confidence as they head into this matchup.

Hurts continues to develop his game, although he occasionally faces challenges with decision-making. He is currently enjoying career highs in completion percentage at 69% and yards per attempt at 8.1. The most significant transformation for the Eagles' offense has been the impact of Saquon Barkley, who has been exceptional in his debut season with Philadelphia, amassing 766 rushing yards at an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. Despite missing three games due to injury, A.J. Brown has already topped 400 receiving yards and is averaging over 100 yards per game this season.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Okwuegbunam Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Goedert Tight End Out Hamstring B. Scott Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Harris Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Out Groin J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Mailata Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

In their last outing, the Jaguars suffered a narrow 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers. A field goal by Brandon McManus as time expired secured the victory for his team, while the Jaguars struggled defensively, allowing 170 rushing yards and 252 passing yards.

Trevor Lawrence completed 21 of 32 passes for 308 yards, throwing two touchdowns along with one interception against Green Bay. He also contributed a rushing touchdown himself. Tank Bigsby carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards. Travis Etienne, sidelined for the second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, is listed as probable to return in Week 9.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Smith Defensive Tackle Out Ankle T. Bigsby Running Back Questionable Ankle G. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder T. Etienne Running Back Questionable Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed D. Duvernay Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Lower Body T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Ankle B. Thomas Wide Receiver Questionable Chest C. Kirk Wide Receiver Out Collarbone E. Cleveland Offensive Lineman Out Ankle A. Oruwariye Cornerback Injured Reserve Back B. Scherff Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

