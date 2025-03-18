How to watch today’s Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

The defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will launch their 2025 campaign with a two-game set against the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Tokyo Series. The matchups are slated for March 18 and 19 at the iconic Tokyo Dome, the home of Japan's Yomiuri Giants.
The Dodgers enter the season as overwhelming favorites to repeat as champions, while the Cubs find themselves further down the pecking order. However, both clubs were aggressive in bolstering their rosters during the offseason.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: FOX
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 6:10 am ET/3:10 am PT at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
Date
Tuesday, March 18
First-Pitch Time
6:10 am ET/3:10 am PT
Venue
Tokyo Dome
Location
Tokyo, Japan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Chicago Cubs team news
Chicago was also active in the winter market, pulling off a blockbuster trade with Houston to land star outfielder Kyle Tucker and lockdown closer Ryan Pressly, signaling their intent to compete.
On Tuesday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to take the hill for the Dodgers. He delivered a solid campaign for Los Angeles, finishing with a 7-2 mark, a 3.00 ERA, and 105 strikeouts in 18 starts.
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Los Angeles made a splash by securing Japan's premier pitching talent Roki Sasaki, alongside two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Additionally, they reinforced their bullpen with the acquisitions of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, ensuring their championship-caliber roster remains formidable.
Shota Imanaga gets the nod for the Cubs. He impressed last season, posting a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and racking up 174 strikeouts across 29 starts for Chicago.
Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
02/22/25
ST
Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers
7-3
02/21/25
ST
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs
4-12
09/12/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs
10-8
09/11/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs
3-6
09/10/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs
4-10