Chiefs vs Eagles NFL Super Bowl 59: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stage is set! The journey from 32 teams has been whittled down to just two, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gear up for a colossal Super Bowl showdown for the second time in three seasons.

Rewind to 2023, and it was the Chiefs who edged past the Eagles in a thrilling 38-35 contest, clinching their first of two straight championships. Now, Kansas City has a chance to etch their name into history by becoming the first NFL team to secure three consecutive Lombardi Trophies. Standing in their way? A determined Philadelphia squad eager to rewrite the script.

After coming up short in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles endured a disappointing follow-up season, failing to claim the NFC East and making an early playoff exit. This year, however, the arrival of Saquon Barkley has changed everything. The former Giants star electrified Philadelphia's offense, surpassing the 2,000-yard rushing mark—a feat accomplished by only eight players before him.

The Chiefs’ path to the big game included a divisional-round triumph over Houston and a dramatic 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes led the way with 245 passing yards and a touchdown, proving once again that he thrives under pressure.

Philadelphia, despite finishing as the NFC's No. 2 seed, found itself hosting the conference title game after top-seeded Detroit was stunned by Washington. The Eagles made the most of their opportunity, obliterating the Commanders 55-23, with Barkley running wild for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

Can the Eagles, armed with their dynamic new weapon, finally take down the Chiefs’ emerging dynasty?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl clash, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated 59th Super Bowl showdown on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, February 9, 2025 Kick-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Inside the booth will be Tom Brady and play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi set to report from the sidelines. Mike Pereira will provide context to officiating decisions during Super Bowl 59, acting as the rules analyst.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

Fubo is rolling out a limited-time offer, slashing up to $25 off the first month of its streaming service. The Essential plan, which boasts over 200 channels but excludes regional sports networks, is now available for $59.99 for the initial month—a solid $25 drop from its usual $84.99 per month price tag.

For those who want access to regional sports networks, the Fubo Pro package also includes 200+ channels and is currently priced at $64.99 for the first month, reflecting a $20 discount from its standard $84.99 monthly fee. Meanwhile, the Elite plan, which expands the lineup to nearly 300 channels, including RSNs, is available at $74.99 for the first month—also a $20 reduction.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 59

Audio stream: Sirius XM — Home: 225 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 815 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs are on the cusp of an unprecedented three-peat, and at the heart of their quest is Patrick Mahomes, already a three-time Super Bowl MVP and on a mission to solidify his legacy as the greatest quarterback ever.

Statistically, Mahomes had a quieter season by his lofty standards, finishing seventh in passing yards with 3,928 while throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Despite leading Kansas City to a 15-2 record, he was left out of the MVP conversation. Sitting out the season finale meant Mahomes suffered just one loss all year—a road defeat in Buffalo. In the playoffs, he’s been sharp, boasting a 2-0 TD-INT ratio.

The ground game has leaned on Kareem Hunt, who has racked up 108 rushing yards in two playoff games while finding the end zone twice. Mahomes has also punched in two postseason rushing scores himself.

Through the air, Travis Kelce remains Mahomes’ most trusted target, hauling in 823 receiving yards during the regular season and leading the team with 136 postseason yards. Though he may have lost a step, his elite route-running and reliable hands make him invaluable in big moments.

Adding a burst of speed to the offense is Xavier Worthy, one of the league's fastest wideouts, who continues to develop into a game-changer. He has 11 catches for 130 yards across two playoff contests, with both Kelce and Worthy securing a postseason touchdown.

Chiefs injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Cochrane Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle P. Wanogho Tackle Questionable Quadriceps T. Gillespie Safety Questionable Undisclosed J. Hayek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Gathings Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles tasted Super Bowl glory in 2018 but came up short against Kansas City in 2023. Since then, roster tweaks—most notably the acquisition of Saquon Barkley—have reshaped their identity.

Despite dropping three games during the regular season, Philadelphia’s 2-seed placement allowed them to host the NFC title game after Detroit’s unexpected stumble. Jalen Hurts is entering this matchup with something to prove, as he often finds himself overlooked in conversations about the league’s elite quarterbacks. He delivered a solid performance in the NFC Championship, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts wrapped up the regular season with 2,903 passing yards, an 18-5 TD-INT ratio, and 630 rushing yards, making him the team's second-leading rusher. In the playoffs, he has yet to throw an interception, with a clean 3-0 TD-INT mark.

Barkley has been the Eagles’ offensive catalyst, leading the league in rushing with 2,005 yards and maintaining that dominance in the postseason. He has surpassed 118 yards in all three playoff games, including a jaw-dropping 205-yard explosion against the Rams.

At receiver, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have been the team’s top playmakers, though tight end Dallas Goedert has emerged as a crucial weapon in the postseason, leading Philly with 15 catches for 188 yards. Brown was the go-to target during the regular season, posting 1,079 yards, while Smith added 833.

As the Eagles and Chiefs prepare to clash once again, the question remains—can Philadelphia finally dethrone Kansas City, or will Mahomes and company cement their place in NFL history with an unprecedented three-peat?

Eagles injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Steen Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring P. Nickerson Defensive Back Questionable Concussion J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Hurts Quarterback Questionable Wrist J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Neck N. Dean Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee N. Gates Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Elbow P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Jobe Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee C. Uzomah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Driscoll Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Evans Safety Questionable Knee

