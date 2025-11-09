Where to watch today's Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Steelers return to the national stage on Sunday night, hoping this appearance under the bright lights goes far smoother than the last. They make the trip west to face the Chargers in a matchup that carries weight in the AFC playoff picture.

Chargers vs Steelers date and start time

The Chargers and the Steelers will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET or 5:20 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, CA

How to watch Chargers vs Steelers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Pittsburgh comes in looking to stack a second straight victory. The Steelers currently sit in the driver's seat in their division with a two-game cushion over Baltimore. They’ve split their last five outings, including a tough road stumble against the Bengals and a 35-25 home setback to the Packers to close October. Last week brought a much-needed response. The Steelers took down a strong Colts offense 27-20 at home and looked steadier on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles has its own momentum rolling. The Chargers are eyeing a third consecutive win and are just one game back of Denver for the division lead. They've gone 3-2 across their last five as well. A rough loss to the Colts still lingers, but they've since handled business. Two weeks ago, they dominated the Vikings at home 37-10 and then followed that by grinding out a 27-20 win on the road against the Titans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs Steelers NFL game.

In the US, Chargers vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Chargers vs Steelers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 10 matchup between the Chargers and the Steelers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

