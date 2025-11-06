Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Sunday Night Football rolls into the West Coast spotlight this week, with Aaron Rodgers and the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) visiting Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) under the bright lights on NBC/Peacock.

Both teams are feeling a bit better about themselves after last weekend. Each escaped with a 27-20 victory, the Steelers halting a two-game skid by taking down the previously one-loss Colts, while the Chargers clawed back from an early hole to topple the one-win Titans.

This Chargers season has been a roller coaster no one asked for. They burst out of the gate 3-0, their best start in over two decades, only to drop three of the next four and tumble back to earth at 4-3. But they've steadied the ship with back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Tennessee, keeping themselves within striking distance of Denver in the AFC West.

The Steelers, meanwhile, came out swinging at 4-1 before stumbling late in October with losses to Cincinnati and Green Bay. Their win against Indianapolis on Sunday didn't just stop the bleeding, it gave them breathing room. They now sit two full games ahead of Baltimore atop the AFC North.

So the stage is set: two teams that believe they've righted the ship, two star quarterbacks in Rodgers and Herbert, and a primetime spotlight that tends to reveal who’s real and who's just holding on.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

NFL SoFi Stadium

The Chargers and the Steelers will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers lineups LAC - Line up 13 Keenan Allen

73 Mekhi Becton

75 Bradley Bozeman

99 Jamaree Caldwell

83 Tyler Conklin

12 Derius Davis

74 Austin Deculus

11 Cameron Dicker

48 Bud Dupree

43 Troy Dye

92 Justin Eboigbe

42 Tucker Fisk

86 Oronde Gadsden

91 Da'Shawn Hand

9 Tre Harris

47 Josh Harris

20 Cam Hart

— Daiyan Henley

10 Justin Herbert

26 Donte Jackson

3 Derwin James

78 Andre James

77 Zion Johnson

1 Quentin Johnston

96 Naquan Jones

33 Deane Leonard

52 Khalil Mack

44 Scott Matlock

15 Ladd McConkey

27 RJ Mickens

2 Elijah Molden

98 Odafe Oweh

32 Jaret Patterson

6 Denzel Perryman

53 Del'Shawn Phillips

79 Trey Pipkins

46 Nikko Reed

68 Jamaree Salyer

16 J.K. Scott

24 Benjamin St-Juste

90 Teair Tart

45 Tuli Tuipulotu

30 Kimani Vidal

58 Marlowe Wax

38 Trayveon Williams

40 Kendall Williamson Substitutes PIT - Line up 74 Spencer Anderson

67 Calvin Anderson

19 Calvin Austin III

95 Keeanu Benton

94 Yahya Black

9 Chris Boswell

44 Carson Bruener

21 Chuck Clark

29 Kyle Dugger

26 Brandin Echols

76 Troy Fautanu

54 Zach Frazier

88 Pat Freiermuth

14 Kenny Gainwell

99 Derrick Harmon

50 Malik Harrison

51 Nick Herbig

97 Cameron Heyward

83 Connor Heyward

56 Alex Highsmith

20 Kaleb Johnson

77 Broderick Jones

46 Christian Kuntz

62 Ryan McCollum

66 Mason McCormick

4 D.K. Metcalf

93 Esezi Otomewo

71 Andrus Peat

42 James Pierre

24 Joey Porter Jr.

6 Patrick Queen

5 Jalen Ramsey

57 Mark Robinson

8 Aaron Rodgers

33 Jack Sawyer

37 Trey Sermon

15 Ben Skowronek

23 Darius Slay

81 Jonnu Smith

22 Juan Thornhill

3 Corliss Waitman

30 Jaylen Warren

80 Darnell Washington

90 T.J. Watt

85 Ke'Shawn Williams

10 Roman Wilson

41 Payton Wilson Substitutes

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers roll into Sunday night with their depth already being stretched thin in the trenches. Losing Joe Alt for the season was a major body blow to an offensive line that was already limping, and now Los Angeles is left to rework its protection plan on the fly against one of the most relentless pass rush units in football. To make matters worse, the defensive backfield has been dealing with its own wave of injuries, Jabrill Peppers sat out last week with a quad issue, adding to a safety group already missing DeShon Elliott, who recently landed on IR.

With Peppers, Clark, and Elliott all sidelined, it was Jalen Ramsey and newly acquired Kyle Dugger who were tasked with keeping the back end together. That appears to be the same script heading into Week 10, the Chargers are going to ride with what they've got.

The Chargers, sitting at 6-3, mirrored the exact same final score in their win over Tennessee. Justin Herbert once again looked the part of a franchise centerpiece, going 19-of-29 for 250 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception, and he showed off his legs too, adding 57 yards and a rushing TD on nine keepers.

Oronde Gadsden II paced the receiving corps with five catches for 68 yards, continuing to cement himself as one of Herbert's most trusted chain-movers. The LA defense did its share of heavy lifting as well, stacking up four sacks and four tackles for loss to keep the Titans from ever finding a real rhythm.

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Steelers are dealing with their own medical report that's starting to pile up. Seven players were listed as non-participants on Wednesday: Scotty Miller (finger), Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/knee), Jabrill Peppers (quadriceps), Cole Holcomb (illness), Alex Highsmith (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), and Darnell Washington (foot).

Notably, Miller, Trice, Peppers, and Holcomb also missed last week’s win over the Colts, and with another round of missed practice time, they appear to be trending in the wrong direction. That's far from ideal when preparing for a Chargers team that, depleted or not, can still put points on the board and force mismatches.

Pittsburgh climbed to 5-3 on the season with a gritty 27-20 win over Indianapolis, leaning on balance and toughness to get it done. Aaron Rodgers didn't need to put on a fireworks display, but he was efficient, completing 25-of-35 for 203 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Jaylen Warren punched in two red-zone scores on 16 carries, while Calvin Austin III served as the top pass-game outlet, hauling in five receptions for 56 yards. Defensively, Pittsburgh’s front was in attack mode all afternoon, piling up five sacks and five tackles for loss as they squeezed the life out of the Colts' offense late.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Chargers vs Steelers in the USA

The Chargers vs Steelers game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can catch the coverage onPeacock and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Chargers vs Steelers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Chargers vs Steelers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Chargers vs Steelers Fantasy Football

Justin Herbert has been cooking lately, a top-five fantasy scorer in three straight weeks, but the glow dims a bit with the season-ending injury to Joe Alt. Losing a franchise tackle after already missing Rashawn Slater is… not great. There's still plenty of ceiling with Herbert's arm talent and the Chargers' willingness to sling it, but without clean pockets, we’re back to the boom-or-bust rollercoaster. Ideal for single-game DFS swings, but for season-long? He’s more of a volatile QB2 than a "set-and-forget" stud this week.

Keenan Allen has been eerily quiet, seeing just five targets in each of the last two outings and running routes on barely half of the dropbacks. That’s not the usage profile we’re used to. Still, Allen’s track record screams bounce-back, consider him a WR3/FLEX who's overdue to remind everyone who he is.

Quentin Johnston hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, marking scores in five of eight games this season. We’ve said this repeatedly, Johnston was never going to vanish completely given how often he’s on the field and his involvement near the goal line. Targets were always going to find him. He's now better viewed as an upside WR3, rather than the more volatile low-floor play he was earlier.

Kimani Vidal struggled again, managing just 30 total yards on 12 touches versus Tennessee. His fantasy profile is pure feast or famine, with weekly yardage totals of 138, 35, 127, and 30 the last four weeks. With this matchup unlikely to tilt in his favor, Vidal best fits the RB3/FLEX bucket this week.

Ladd McConkey turned 4-of-7 targets into 56 yards. We all knew the touchdown heater was going to cool eventually, but the encouraging part is the steady involvement: he claimed 25% of the target share. That’s real usage, not luck. He’s a strong WR3/FLEX with reliable weekly volume.

Oronde Gadsden continues to hum along, catching all five targets for 68 yards. He’s now hit at least five receptions in four straight games and has been on the field for over 84% of dropbacks the past two weeks. The environment here suggests more passing volume overall, keeping him locked in as a viable TE1.

Aaron Rodgers played it safe Sunday, conservative to the point where the air yards barely existed (2.9 per attempt, one of the lowest marks in the league this season). He went 25-of-35 for 203 yards and one touchdown, living almost entirely near the line of scrimmage. He's still producing TDs at a solid clip (7% rate), but with zero rushing upside, he’s a touchdown-dependent QB2.

DK Metcalf had a brutal outing, catching only 2-of-4 targets for six yards, easily his worst line of the season. The ultra-short passing game script did him no favors. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren didn't rack up yards either (just 29 on 18 touches), but getting into the end zone twice salvaged the day. His consistent involvement, 15+ touches in every game, keeps him locked in as a strong RB2 week to week.

Chargers vs Steelers Game Predictions

The Steelers deserve credit for tightening the screws on the Colts last week, clamping down and grinding out a statement win. Now comes a different kind of test: a Chargers team that's missing bodies but still swinging hard on offense. And even with the expectation that SoFi Stadium will sound like a Pittsburgh home game, because, well, Steelers fans travel like a marching army, Los Angeles has shown enough juice to make this one interesting.

But the real headline is the trench crisis for L.A. Losing Joe Alt alongside Rashawn Slater is a gut punch. That's both of the Chargers' starting offensive tackles gone, and this was already an offensive line that’s been leaking pressure like a cracked pipe, allowing a league-worst 26.5% pressure rate per dropback. Now they have to stare down one of the most relentless front sevens in football.

Enter T.J. Watt and the Steelers pass rush, which is generating heat on 22.7% of opponent dropbacks and has already racked up 27 sacks, third-most in the league. If Pittsburgh's defense shows up with its usual mean streak, Justin Herbert is going to be under fire early and often.

So yes, the Chargers can absolutely move the ball and make plays, they've proven that. But this could turn into a rock fight under the Sunday Night Football lights. If the Steelers get Herbert uncomfortable, and all signs suggest they can, this one has the makings of a tight, grind-it-out finish.

Chargers vs Steelers Betting Odds

Spread

Steelers +3 (-112)

Chargers -3 (-109)

Moneyline

Steelers +130

Chargers -157

Total

OVER 45 (-112)

UNDER 45 (-109)

Form

LAC - Form All Tennessee Titans 20 - 27 Los Angeles Chargers W

Los Angeles Chargers 37 - 10 Minnesota Vikings W

Los Angeles Chargers 24 - 38 Indianapolis Colts L

Miami Dolphins 27 - 29 Los Angeles Chargers W

Los Angeles Chargers 10 - 27 Washington Commanders L PIT - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers L

Cincinnati Bengals 33 - 31 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns W

Pittsburgh Steelers 24 - 21 Minnesota Vikings W

Head-to-Head Record

LAC Last 5 matches PIT 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Pittsburgh Steelers 20 - 10 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 41 - 37 Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers 17 - 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 30 - 33 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 20 - 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

Useful links