How to watch and listen to BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This weekend, Big 12 foes square off as the undefeated No. 6 BYU Cougars (9-0) aim to defend their flawless record at home against the Kansas Jayhawks (3-6) at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and kick-off time

BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and kick-off time

BYU Cougars will take on Kansas Jayhawks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT Venue LaVell Edwards Stadium Location Provo, Utah

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks

Audio Stream: Home: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE) | Away: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks team news & key players

BYU Cougars team news

Jake Retzlaff has been at the helm of the Cougars' offense this season, amassing 2,089 passing yards with 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 57.9% completion rate. Retzlaff has also proven effective on the ground, adding 291 rushing yards and scoring four times across nine games.

In the running game, LJ Martin has been a solid contributor, recording 425 yards on the ground at an impressive 5.7 yards per carry, along with five touchdowns in nine appearances. Martin has also chipped in as a receiver, catching five passes on 10 targets for 55 yards and two additional scores. Chase Roberts has been a go-to option in the aerial attack, bringing in 36 receptions on 52 targets for 586 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Darius Lassiter has made the most of his 69 targets, securing 35 catches for 550 yards and four touchdowns over nine games.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Jalon Daniels has thrown for 1,816 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in nine games, completing 56.1% of his passes. Daniels has also added mobility to his skill set, rushing for 323 yards and six touchdowns. Devin Neal has been the Jayhawks' lead rusher, with 874 yards on the season, averaging 97.1 yards per game, and has crossed the goal line 10 times. Neal has also contributed in the passing game with 16 catches for 159 yards, though he hasn't scored as a receiver.

Luke Grimm has been a reliable target, totaling 40 receptions for 505 yards (56.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns. Quentin Skinner has added to the passing attack, collecting 20 receptions for 429 yards (47.7 per game) and four touchdowns in his nine outings.

