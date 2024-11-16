How to watch and listen to BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This weekend, Big 12 foes square off as the undefeated No. 6 BYU Cougars (9-0) aim to defend their flawless record at home against the Kansas Jayhawks (3-6) at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and kick-off time
BYU Cougars will take on Kansas Jayhawks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
|Date
|Saturday, November 16, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT
|Venue
|LaVell Edwards Stadium
|Location
|Provo, Utah
How to watch BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
- Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks
Audio Stream: Home: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE) | Away: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks team news & key players
BYU Cougars team news
Jake Retzlaff has been at the helm of the Cougars' offense this season, amassing 2,089 passing yards with 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 57.9% completion rate. Retzlaff has also proven effective on the ground, adding 291 rushing yards and scoring four times across nine games.
In the running game, LJ Martin has been a solid contributor, recording 425 yards on the ground at an impressive 5.7 yards per carry, along with five touchdowns in nine appearances. Martin has also chipped in as a receiver, catching five passes on 10 targets for 55 yards and two additional scores. Chase Roberts has been a go-to option in the aerial attack, bringing in 36 receptions on 52 targets for 586 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Darius Lassiter has made the most of his 69 targets, securing 35 catches for 550 yards and four touchdowns over nine games.
Kansas Jayhawks team news
Jalon Daniels has thrown for 1,816 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in nine games, completing 56.1% of his passes. Daniels has also added mobility to his skill set, rushing for 323 yards and six touchdowns. Devin Neal has been the Jayhawks' lead rusher, with 874 yards on the season, averaging 97.1 yards per game, and has crossed the goal line 10 times. Neal has also contributed in the passing game with 16 catches for 159 yards, though he hasn't scored as a receiver.
Luke Grimm has been a reliable target, totaling 40 receptions for 505 yards (56.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns. Quentin Skinner has added to the passing attack, collecting 20 receptions for 429 yards (47.7 per game) and four touchdowns in his nine outings.
More college football news and coverage
- How to watch and live stream college football in 2024
- Top storylines to watch in college football during the 2024 season
- Five names to follow from Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
- How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work: Rules, dates, more
- Top College Football Freshmen in Best Positions to make an impact in 2024