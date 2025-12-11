Where to watch today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (4–9) at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday.

Buccaneers vs Falcons date and start time

The Buccaneers and the Falcons will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, December 11, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Date Thursday, December 11, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm CT/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Buccaneers vs Falcons on TV & stream live online

Atlanta enters the matchup in rough shape, coming off back-to-back losses to the Jets and Seahawks with the Cardinals looming next. The Falcons have dropped seven of their last eight outings, and the Kirk Cousins experiment hasn’t provided the spark they hoped for. Cousins is completing 60.9% of his passes for 845 yards with three touchdowns and three picks. Kyle Pitts and Drake London have been the lone bright spots, combining for 1,441 receiving yards and seven scores, while Bijan Robinson continues to serve as a reliable safety valve with 56 catches.

Tampa Bay hasn’t exactly been blazing hot either, falling to the Saints, edging out the Cardinals, and getting the Panthers next. The Bucs have dropped five of their last seven, but Baker Mayfield has been steady, hitting 61.6% of his throws for 2,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Cade Otton and Emeka Egbuka have totaled 1,236 yards and six touchdowns between them, and Sterling Shepard has chipped in with 39 receptions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buccaneers vs Falcons.

In the US, Buccaneers vs Falcons is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service Fubo.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown. What's more, the streamer is currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Buccaneers vs Falcons

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 15 matchup between the Buccaneers and the Falcons will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

