Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off on Thursday, Dec. 11 at Raymond James Stadium as part of the Week 15 slate, and the stakes are pretty high for the home team.

Tampa Bay sits at 7–6 and is technically tied for first in the NFC South with the Panthers, who were idle in Week 14. That makes this matchup with a struggling Atlanta squad absolutely massive. A loss here could really undercut the Bucs’ push to take the division crown.

The problem? Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have hit a wall lately. Since coming out of their bye, they’ve dropped four of five and have been flat-out rough in their own building, covering the spread just once in six tries at home.

Atlanta isn’t exactly trending up either. The Falcons were hammered by the Seahawks last week, and the Kirk Cousins era hasn’t provided the spark they were hoping for after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

NFL Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons play on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons lineups TB - Line up Substitutes ATL - Line up Substitutes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Veteran signal-caller Baker Mayfield continues to be the engine behind Tampa Bay’s attack. Through 13 outings, he’s connected on 61.6% of his throws for 2,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, posting a steady 90.6 passer rating. He’s also chipped in on the ground, logging 285 rushing yards on 43 attempts (a healthy 6.6 per carry) and a score. When these teams squared off back on Sept. 7, Mayfield went 17-of-32 for 167 yards and three touchdowns, tacking on 39 yards with his legs.

His go-to weapon has been electric rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, who has burst onto the scene with 54 grabs for 806 yards (14.9 per catch) and six touchdowns. He burned Atlanta in Week 1 with a 67-yard, two-TD performance, and later torched New England for 115 yards and a score on Nov. 9.

Bucs injury report: LB SirVocea Dennis (hip) – DNP, WR Mike Evans (collarbone) – Limited, WR Chris Godwin (fibula) – Full, S Christian Izien (neck) – Limited, WR Jalen McMillan (neck) – Limited, CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) – Full, TE Cade Otton (knee) – DNP, OLB Haason Reddick (ankle) – Limited, S Tykee Smith (neck) – DNP, OT Tristan Wirfs (oblique) – LimitedS Rashad Wisdom (quad) – Full

Atlanta Falcons team news

With Michael Penix Jr. sidelined for the year, the Falcons have handed the reins to seasoned vet Kirk Cousins, who’s completing 60.9% of his passes (84-for-138) for 845 yards and three touchdowns across six appearances. He delivered 199 yards and two TDs in a 24-10 win at New Orleans, then followed it with 234 yards and a score in a narrow loss to the Jets.

The heartbeat of Atlanta’s offense remains third-year star Bijan Robinson, who’s racked up 1,081 rushing yards on 215 carries (5.0 per tote) with five touchdowns. He’s ripped off five runs of 20-plus yards, including an 81-yard bolt, and piled up 48 first downs. Add in 56 catches for 602 yards and two scores, and he’s easily the Falcons’ most dangerous weapon.

Falcons Injury Report: DT Brandon Dorlus (groin) – Limited, LB Kaden Elliss (elbow) – Full, WR Khadarel Hodge (shoulder) – Limited, OG Chris Lindstrom (foot) – Limited, WR Drake London (knee) – DNP, DL David Onyemata (foot) – Limited, TE Kyle Pitts (knee) – Limited, CB A.J. Terrell (neck) – Limited, DE Jalon Walker (quad) – Limited

Watch and live stream Buccaneers vs Falcons in the USA

The Buccaneers vs Falcons game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Buccaneers vs Falcons worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Buccaneers vs Falcons tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Fantasy Football

Baker Mayfield is still popping up on the injury report with that lingering shoulder problem, but all signs point to him gutting it out once again.

Two games into his return, Bucky Irving has reminded everyone just how much this Buccaneers offense missed him. He’s stacked back-to-back outings of roughly 15 Half-PPR points, doing damage both on the ground and through the air. Tampa Bay has eased him back into a three-back rotation, but even with his snap share hovering around 50% in each contest, the workload has been there, 15+ carries and a couple of targets per game. Against a Falcons defense that’s been slightly below par against opposing backs over the last month, Irving still profiles as a solid low-end RB1.

Emeka Egbuka, meanwhile, hit another rough patch. He drew nine targets but mustered only two grabs for 15 yards, dropping a touchdown and having another wiped out by offensive pass interference. If Mike Evans returns in Week 15, the rookie might finally get some breathing room again — remember, he averaged 16.3 fantasy points per game over the first three weeks when Evans was active.

On the other side, Kirk Cousins made a concerted effort to get the ball out early against Seattle, which kept him upright for most of the afternoon. Even so, the Falcons’ veteran starter still struggled to move the offense and remains nowhere near the fantasy conversation.

Bijan Robinson feasted on the Bucs back in Week 1, racking up six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Tampa’s defense has only gotten more vulnerable to pass-catching backs lately, over the past five weeks, they’ve surrendered the second-most receiving yards and the most receiving touchdowns to the position. Factor in his usual 20-carry workload, and the table is set for a monster fantasy outing from the third-year star.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Game Predictions

Back in their Week 1 showdown, Atlanta actually outgained Tampa Bay by nearly 100 yards and controlled the clock from start to finish—yet somehow still walked away empty-handed. This time around, Kirk Cousins leads the Falcons into Raymond James Stadium, hoping to flip the script. A few weeks ago, you could’ve made a real case for Atlanta stealing this one, especially before their injury woes snowballed. But with Tampa’s offense finally getting healthier and starting to look more like itself, the edge swings back to the Buccaneers. It should be tight under the primetime lights, but the Bucs look better equipped to squeeze out a Thursday night win.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Odds

Spread

Falcons +4.5 (-105)

Bucs -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Falcons: +185

Bucs: -225

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

TB - Form All Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 - 24 New Orleans Saints L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 - 17 Arizona Cardinals W

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Buffalo Bills 44 - 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - 28 New England Patriots L ATL - Form All Atlanta Falcons 9 - 37 Seattle Seahawks L

New York Jets 27 - 24 Atlanta Falcons L

New Orleans Saints 10 - 24 Atlanta Falcons W

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 30 Carolina Panthers L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 25 Atlanta Falcons L

Head-to-Head Record

TB Last 5 matches ATL 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Atlanta Falcons 20 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 - 31 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 36 - 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons 25 - 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 - 16 Atlanta Falcons

Useful links