Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) aim to carry momentum from their dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints as they travel to Cleveland to face the Cleveland Browns this week.

Their recent win was timely, breaking a rough stretch after losing three of their prior four games. Known for their top-ranked scoring defense, the Chargers, under Jim Harbaugh's leadership, are making a strong push toward a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Browns (2-6) finally ended a slump by claiming their second victory of the season, defeating divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens. Jameis Winston's first start of the season proved pivotal, as it marked the first time the Browns exceeded a 21-point scoreline all year.

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 807 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 817 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Browns vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Cleveland Browns team news

Jameis Winston inspired his team not only with a pregame speech but also with his on-field performance, passing for over 300 yards, including a game-winning touchdown in the final minute. This long-awaited win broke a four-game skid for the Browns and perhaps gave the team a glimpse of a potential leader in Winston. He finished 27-of-41 for 334 yards and three touchdowns in his first start in over two years.

Winston distributed the ball across six receivers, with Cedric Tillman leading the way—catching nine passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive score. David Njoku also contributed a touchdown as the Browns posted a season-high 401 yards of offense. On the defensive end, Cleveland gave up 387 yards to Baltimore but stepped up on critical third downs, limiting the Ravens to just 2-of-12. The defense also logged three sacks, helping secure the much-needed victory.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip D. Ward Cornerback Questionable Concussion A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Cooper Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Hicks Linebacker Out Elbow J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Out Neck M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot K. Hudson Linebacker Questionable Ankle

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers’ 26-8 win over the Saints improved their record to 4-3. Rookie Ladd McConkey put on a career-best performance, recording six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first Chargers rookie in 11 years to break the 100-yard mark in a single game.

Justin Herbert was in fine form, amassing 328 total yards—279 through the air and an additional 48 on the ground. J.K. Dobbins contributed 57 rushing yards and a touchdown, as the Chargers racked up 378 total yards and converted two of three red zone chances into touchdowns. Defensively, they limited the Saints to 366 total yards and were particularly stingy on third downs and in the red zone, holding the Saints to a meager 2-of-16 on third downs and denying them entirely in the red zone. The defense also tallied five sacks, further solidifying their dominance.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin B. Rice Wide Receiver Out Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip K. Fulton Cornerback Out Hamstring D. Leonard Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring G. Edwards Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Toe S. Smartt Tight End Doubtful Ankle

