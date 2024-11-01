How to watch and listen to Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boise State versus San Diego State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A key Mountain West Conference matchup looms Friday night as the San Diego State Aztecs (3-4, 2-0 MWC) aim to defend their undefeated conference record against the 15th-ranked Boise State Broncos (6-1, 3-0 MWC).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs: Date and kick-off time

The Boise State Broncos will take on San Diego State Aztecs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Date Friday, November 1, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Albertsons Stadium Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Trent Rush (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs

Audio Stream: Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs team news & key players

Boise State Broncos team news

Maddux Madsen threw for 209 yards, completing 18 of his 33 attempts (54.5%) with a touchdown and no interceptions for the Broncos in their clash with the Rebels. Madsen also made an impact on the ground, rushing three times for 58 yards and scoring once.

Ashton Jeanty led the rushing game with 128 yards on 33 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per rush and adding a touchdown. Jeanty also contributed with three receptions for 11 yards, while Prince Strachan made two catches for 43 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per reception against UNLV.

San Diego State Aztecs team news

In the Aztecs' game against the Cougars, Danny O'Neil went 22-of-34 for 195 yards, throwing one interception but no touchdowns.

Marquez Cooper was effective on the ground, racking up 78 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt, along with a single six-yard reception. Ja’Shaun Poke was a frequent target, hauling in 10 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets.

