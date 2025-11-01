You know the headliners by now: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Sean McDermott. Here we go again. For the tenth time since 2020, Buffalo and Kansas City square up, another chapter in what has become the AFC's modern heavyweight rivalry.

Bills vs Chiefs date and start time

The Bills and the Chiefs will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, November 2, starting at 4:25 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm CT / 1:25 pm PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Strangely enough, the Bills have actually held the upper hand in the regular season, taking four of the last five matchups. But when the calendar flips to postseason football, it's been a completely different tune. Mahomes, Reid, and the Chiefs have owned January, winning all four playoff meetings in that window — the last three by just a single score, with chaos and heartbreak sprinkled throughout.

Both clubs still have playoff ambitions, but the stakes look a little different this time around. The Chiefs (5-3) find themselves chasing instead of leading, sitting third in the AFC West behind Denver and Los Angeles, and seventh in the AFC overall. If they want to stay in the thick of the postseason hunt, pulling off a road win in Orchard Park becomes a high priority.

And on the other side, the 5-2 Bills are surprisingly playing catch-up as well, trailing the 6-2 Patriots in the AFC East. So while the names are familiar and the spotlight ever-present, the urgency on both sidelines adds a new flavor.

In the US, Bills vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Bills vs Chiefs

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 9 matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

